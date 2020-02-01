Deaths in Longford - Saturday, February 1, 2020

Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 31, of Mel Tighe, Newtownforbes, Longford. Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Adrian and Christopher, partner Ann and her children Mark and Peter, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Bronte and Kira, brother Tom (Abbeyleix), sister Mary (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday, February 2 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, February 3 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Annette Fallon (née Masterson), Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, January 31, of Annette Fallon (nee Masterson), Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Gerry.

Annette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Padraig, sons Damien and Brendan, sister Josephine Killian, daughters-in-law Marianne and Fiona, grandchildren James, Dara, Shauna and Amy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Saturday, February 1 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, February 2 in St Brendan’s Church, Clondra at 11.30am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Seamus Plunkett, Dromad Village, Dromod, Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, January 31 of Seamus Plunkett, Ard Na Cuain, Dromod, Co Leitrim and formerly of Lavey, Co Cavan and Birmingham, England. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Plunkett née Murphy, sister; Rose, brothers; Paddy and Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky on Sunday, February 2 from 3pm– 4.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff for 6pm. Funeral mass on Monday morning, February 3 at 11am followed by interment to Cloone New Cemetery.

Mary (Cissie) Fitzpatrick (née Smyth), Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Mary (Cissie) Fitzpatrick (née Smyth), Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan aged 102 years.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy; sadly missed by her brother Terry Smyth, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Castlemanor Nursing Home on Saturday, February 1 from 4pm to 8pm; Requiem Mass on Sunday, February 2 in St Michael's Church, Potahee at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. May she rest in peace.

Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballintubber, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Margaret (Peg) Dolman (née Egan), Lisroyne, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carane, Ballintubber, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Stan, her parents Tommy & Nora, sisters Maureen & Teresa, brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Kathleen (Kit), brothers Johnny, Tom, Michael & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, February 3, from 5pm followed by Removal at 7pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday February 4 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. No flowers please.

Declan Sheridan, Mineola, New York and late of Cavanfin, Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 of Declan Sheridan, Mineola, New York and late of Cavanfin, Crossdoney, Cavan.

Beloved son of the late John & Mary Ellen Sheridan and much loved brother of Geraldine, Willie, Evelyn, Martin, Olive, Ita, Fiona, Joan, Patrick, Michael and John. Sadly missed by his loving family; his uncles, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Cavanfin on Saturday, February 1 from 11am until 7pm. House private to family thereafter. Removal on Sunday, February 2 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by private cremation. A shuttle bus service will run from Crossdoney Tractors to the house on Saturday, February 1. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cavan-Monaghan Palliative Care, care of any family member.

Frank Cafferty, Beechview, Ballintubber, Roscommon / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 of Frank Cafferty (retired Fire Officer) Beechview, Ballintubber, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballinagard Road, Roscommon town and Scotland.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Phil and Rosaleen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, February 1 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Peggy Crehan (née Hoare), Gortgallon, Ballyleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, January 30 of Peggy Crehan (nee Hoare), Gortgallan, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Retired National School Teacher at Slatta and Cloontuskert.

Peggy will be deeply mourned by her loving husband Mark, sons Mark and Shane, daughters Mary and Elaine, sister Noreen Gibbons (Scramogue, Co Roscommon). grandchildren Kate, Mark, Daniel, Kevin, Eleanor, Eoin, Aoife, Adam and Marco, sons-in-law Jim and Richard, daughters-in-law Anne and Jué, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many good friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon with burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Una Creighton (née Scott), Feigh, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballinagare, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Thursday, January 30 of Una Creighton (née Scott), Feigh, Lisacul, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and late of Ballinagare, Co Roscommon.

Una, predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Michael (Ballinagare), nieces Assumpta (Reilly, Longford), Dolores (Mc Donagh, Dublin), Carmel (Beirne, Boyle), Lily (McDermott, Boyle), Patricia (Cummins, Boyle), her dear friend Margaret Scott, her extended family, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Una will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, Saturday evening, February 1 from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel Loughglynn arriving at 8pm.

Mass of The Resurrection on Sunday, February 2 at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cuiltyboe Cemetery. Condolences for the late Una Creighton may be left in private HERE



Thomas Daly, Hermitage, Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, following an accident and surrounded by his loving family at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, on Thursday, January 30, of Thomas Daly, Hermitage, Crossdoney, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved Husband and best friend of Esther and devoted father and hero to Mikayla. Will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and daughter, his brother Aidie, sisters Sylvia and Jean, Mother-in-law Bridgie Madden, (Templemore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his work colleagues, relatives and many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Hermitage (H12NX68) on Sunday, February 2 from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, February 3 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in St Felim’s new cemetery, Crossdoney Road. House private to Family on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu would be appreciated for “The Intensive Care Unit” South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and Neuroscience Research Ireland, C/o McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, any Family member or Donation box in the Church.

A shuttle bus will be available from Ballinagh Community Centre to and from the house on Sunday.

Kieran O'Reilly, Roebuck, Mountnugent, Cavan / Bruff, Limerick



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, January 29 of Kieran O’Reilly, Roebuck, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly of Bruff, Co Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive, daughters Ellen, Kate and Grace, parents Jim and Ann, brothers Maurice, Brendan and Declan, sisters Marian and Michelle, aunt, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 1 at 10am in St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan General Hospital c/o Connie Briody or any family member. House Private Please.



Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Monday, January 27, of Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shaunna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, February 1 to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shankhill Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

