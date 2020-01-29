Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - evening

Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 27,of Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Smear, Co Longford. Age 77 (former Lakelands Dairy Milkman).

Predeceased by his parents James & Ellen Kiernan, sisters Kathleen, Roisin, Betty and his baby boy Michael Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Jimmy, Barry and Brendan, daughters Siobhan, Pauline Halley and Rosaleen Ellis, brothers Tony (Annagh), Seamus (Smear) and Donald (Yorkshire) and sister Eileen Harrington (Kent), son in law Noel Ellis, daughters in law Orla, Cathy, Rosella and Philomena, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence N39H934 on Wednesday, January 29 from 2-9pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 30 in St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care.



Josephine McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care and presence of her children, on Tuesday, January 28 of Josephine McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her daughter Marcella and husband Bernard. Much loved and cherished mother of Christina (Corcoran), Joseph, Bernadette (Reilly), Derek, Theresa, Dolores (Brady), Fintan, Olivia (Conaty) and Andrea (Conaty), daughter-in-law Miriam, sons-in-law Frank Corcoran, David Reilly, Pat Brady, Brian Conaty and Ultan Conaty. Forever missed and loved by her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. May God Bless and Reward a Wonderful Mother.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home Kilnaleck (A82 DX59) on Thursday evening, January 30 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, january 31 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church Mountnugent (A82 PX96). Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. House Strictly Private.



Kathleen (Kay) McConnell (née Masterson), Cabinteely, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, on Monday, January 27 of Kathleen (Kay) McConnell (née Masterson), Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Kathleen (Kay); dearly beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Gerard, Stephen, Gillian and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Niamh, Siobhan and Ann, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Elaine, Roísín, Ciara, Martin, Kate and Sophie, great-grandchildren Hannah, Jennifer, Emily and Jamie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (Opp Sallynoggin Church) on Wednesday, January 29 from 10am with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm prayer service (all welcome to attend). Removal on Thursday morning, January 30 to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private.

Aoife White, Stoneybatter, Dublin / Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the Mater Hospital with her family, after a long illness, on Monday, January 27, 2020 of Aoife White, late of Stoneybatter and formerly of Glasson, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by her husband Brian Mooney and their children Lily and Danny, her parents Sean and Mary and her sister Aideen, parents-in-law Ken and Peggy, aunt Rita, her many relatives and friends and work colleagues in Pan Pan. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88A New Cabra Road on Wednesday, January 29 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral on Thursday, January 30 to Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel for service at 3pm with cremation afterwards. No flowers please.

Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Monday, January 27, of Eddie Brady, Termon Road, Boyle and late of Tonaknick, Mantua, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tommy, infant sister Martina and brothers Justin and Robert. Eddie will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Shaunna and Tara, his mother Teresa, sisters Marion, Stella, Eileen and Tish, brothers, Marty and Timmy, girlfriend Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday, January 31 from 4pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, February 1 to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (F45 NX60) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shankhill Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Elphin Day Care Centre.

Eddie Dargan, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Hermitage Medical Centre, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 28, of Eddie Dargan, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Westmeath. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Josie, sisters Doreen Corroon (Tullamore) and Josephine Farrell (Lanesborough) and also by Catherine and Nigel, sister-in-law Frances, brothers-in-law Christy and Adrian, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad (Eircode N91E4CF) on Wednesday, January 29 from 4.30pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, january 30 to arrive at St Agnes' Church, Coralstown, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie's family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Osama Salib, the doctors, nurses and staff ot the Hermitage Medical Centre, for their kindness, attention and care for Eddie during his illness.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie