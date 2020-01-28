Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - evening

Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 27,of Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Smear, Co Longford. Age 77 (former Lakelands Dairy Milkman).

Predeceased by his parents James & Ellen Kiernan, sisters Kathleen, Roisin, Betty and his baby boy Michael Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Jimmy, Barry and Brendan, daughters Siobhan, Pauline Halley and Rosaleen Ellis, brothers Tony (Annagh), Seamus (Smear) and Donald (Yorkshire) and sister Eileen Harrington (Kent), son in law Noel Ellis, daughters in law Orla, Cathy, Rosella and Philomena, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence N39H934 on Wednesday, January 29 from 2-9pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 30 in St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care.

Patrick Casey, 14 Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, January 26, of Patrick Casey, 14 Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his father Liam and his brother Willie. Sadly missed by his wife Philomena and his children Liam, Carri, Polly, Alan, Nathan, Nicole, Chelsea and Harley. Sadly missed by his mother Ann and sisters Josephine, Kathleen, Annmarie and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 29 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times.

Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Monday, January 27 of Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fallon). Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen Mc Donald (Belturbet), nephews; Don, Damian and John, nieces; Gaye, Paula and Eileen, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family and friends. RIP.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 29 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Kathleen (Kay) McConnell (née Masterson), Cabinteely, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, on Monday, January 27 of Kathleen (Kay) McConnell (née Masterson), Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Kathleen (Kay); dearly beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Gerard, Stephen, Gillian and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, son-in-law Wayne, daughters-in-law Niamh, Siobhan and Ann, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Elaine, Roísín, Ciara, Martin, Kate and Sophie, great-grandchildren Hannah, Jennifer, Emily and Jamie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (Opp Sallynoggin Church) on Wednesday, January 29 from 10am with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm prayer service (all welcome to attend). Removal on Thursday morning, January 30 to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie