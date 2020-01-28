Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 27,of Paul Kiernan, Corrickmaquirk, Aughnacliffe, Longford and formerly of Smear, Co Longford. Age 77 (former Lakelands Dairy Milkman).

Predeceased by his parents James & Ellen Kiernan, sisters Kathleen, Roisin, Betty and his baby boy Michael Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Jimmy, Barry and Brendan, daughters Siobhan, Pauline Halley and Rosaleen Ellis, brothers Tony (Annagh), Seamus (Smear) and Donald (Yorkshire) and sister Eileen Harrington (Kent), son in law Noel Ellis, daughters in law Orla, Cathy, Rosella and Philomena, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence N39H934 on Wednesday, January 29 from 2-9pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 30 in St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care.

Patrick Casey, 14 Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, January 26, of Patrick Casey, 14 Cloverwell, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his father Liam and his brother Willie. Sadly missed by his wife Philomena and his children Liam, Carri, Polly, Alan, Nathan, Nicole, Chelsea and Harley. Sadly missed by his mother Ann and sisters Josephine, Kathleen, Annmarie and Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, January 28 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 29 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times.

Thomas (Tommy) Forster, Gorteenrevagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, January 25, of Thomas Noble (Tommy) Forster, Gorteenrevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Frances, loving father of David, Isla, Leanne and Joy. Predeceased by his brothers John and Willie sadly missed by his brother Bobby, sisters Amy and Hazel, brothers in law and sisters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbour's and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, January 28 at 2pm in St John's Church Ballinalee with burial in adjoining churchyard.

‘Forever with the Lord’. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to St John's Church restoration fund care of Farrell's Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.

John J (Sean) McGrath, Doonmorroughoe, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Inish Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, January 25, of John J (Sean) McGrath, Doonmorroughoe, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents John J and Angela. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Angela, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday January, 28 at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Clare Cahill (née Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Longford Town, Longford / Rathgormack, Waterford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 24, of Clare Cahill (nee Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Longford Town. Predeceased by her husband Batty. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Carron (Daly), Allison (Bourke), Michelle (Domin), Doreen (Kirwan), Linda (Neal), Wendy (Burke), Susan and Lisa, sons Andrew and Barry, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Vera, Celine, Doreen and Una, brother Cecil, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, Tuesday, January 28 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Margaret McKenna (née Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Mullingar General Hospital on Friday, January 24,of Margaret McKenna (nee Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford and formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Willie and Thersa, brother Joe.

Margaret will be forever missed by her devoted husband and best friend Sean, her adored son Michael and daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Connor and Ciara, great-grandson Tommy McKenna, brothers Tommy, Liam, Donal, John and Gerry, sisters Thersa Carlon (Cloonmacart, Drumlish) and Ann O'Donnell (Cloone), brothers-in-law Peter, Tommy, Paddy, Tony and Brendan, sister-in-law Lesley, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many great friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace Margaret.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of MS Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or Donation box in church. Family time, outside of reposing times please.

Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Monday, January 27 of Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fallon). Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen Mc Donald (Belturbet), nephews; Don, Damian and John, nieces; Gaye, Paula and Eileen, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, (H12 RF78) on Tuesday, January 28 from 4pm-6pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 29 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

