Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 27, 2020

Thomas (Tommy) Forster, Gorteenrevagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, January 25, of Thomas Noble (Tommy) Forster, Gorteenrevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Frances, loving father of David, Isla, Leanne and Joy. Predeceased by his brothers John and Willie sadly missed by his brother Bobby, sisters Amy and Hazel, brothers in law and sisters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbour's and many friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road. Longford on Monday, January 27 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm, removal arriving at St John's Church Ballinalee at 7pm. Funeral service on Tuesday, January 28 at 2pm with burial in adjoining churchyard.

‘Forever with the Lord’. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to St John's Church restoration fund care of Farrell's Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.

John J (Sean) McGrath, Doonmorroughoe, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Inish Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, January 25, of John J (Sean) McGrath, Doonmorroughoe, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents John J and Angela. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Angela, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Monday, January 27 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive at 7.30p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday January, 28 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Clare Cahill (née Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Longford Town, Longford / Rathgormack, Waterford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, January 24, of Clare Cahill (nee Murphy), Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Longford Town. Predeceased by her husband Batty. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Carron (Daly), Allison (Bourke), Michelle (Domin), Doreen (Kirwan), Linda (Neal), Wendy (Burke), Susan and Lisa, sons Andrew and Barry, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Vera, Celine, Doreen and Una, brother Cecil, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening, January 27 from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, Tuesday, January 28 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Margaret McKenna (née Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Mullingar General Hospital on Friday, January 24,of Margaret McKenna (nee Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford and formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Willie and Thersa, brother Joe.

Margaret will be forever missed by her devoted husband and best friend Sean, her adored son Michael and daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Connor and Ciara, great-grandson Tommy McKenna, brothers Tommy, Liam, Donal, John and Gerry, sisters Thersa Carlon (Cloonmacart, Drumlish) and Ann O'Donnell (Cloone), brothers-in-law Peter, Tommy, Paddy, Tony and Brendan, sister-in-law Lesley, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many great friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace Margaret.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of MS Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or Donation box in church. Family time, outside of reposing times please.

Kathleen Clarke (née Neary), 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her family, on Friday, January 24 of Kathleen Clarke (nee Neary), 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, her parents Matthew and Christina, sisters Susan, Lily and brother Matt. Sadly missed by her brothers Christy and Frank, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest in peace.

Removal on Monday morning, January 27 to the Church of our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey for 11am Mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

