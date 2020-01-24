Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 24, 2020 - evening

Margaret McKenna (née Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Mullingar General Hospital on Friday, January 24,of Margaret McKenna (nee Caldwell), Knockloughlin, Longford and formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Willie and Thersa, brother Joe.

Margaret will be forever missed by her devoted husband and best friend Sean, her adored son Michael and daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Connor and Ciara, great-grandson Tommy McKenna, brothers Tommy, Liam, Donal, John and Gerry, sisters Thersa Carlon (Cloonmacart, Drumlish) and Ann O'Donnell (Cloone), brothers-in-law Peter, Tommy, Paddy, Tony and Brendan, sister-in-law Lesley, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many great friends.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace Margaret.

Reposing in her home in Knockloughlin, on Sunday, January 26 from 11am until 6pm. Please note the family will take a break from 3pm until 4pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 28 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of MS Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or Donation box in church. Family time, outside of reposing times please.

Pat Fanning, Corteen, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, January 23 of Pat Fanning, Corteen, Longford (retired Meter Reader with ESB).

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, son Padraic, brother Eddie, sister Angela, daughter-in-law Tara, granddaughter Claire, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Saturday, January 25 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday, January 26 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund at St. Joseph’s Care Centre, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 of Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Tony, Barney, Frank, Sean and Gerry, sisters Helen, Kathleen and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Rd, Longford, on Friday evening, January 24 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, January 22, of Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Christina and by his sister Veronica (Von). Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family; sons Gerry and Colm, sister Marie, brothers Mel, Sean and Bob, daughter-in-law Jude, grandchildren Daire, Róisín, Killian and Muireann, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Friday, January 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, January 25 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moydow, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her heartbroken family in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and carers, on Wednesday, January 22, of Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her sons Damien, Shane (USA) and Jonathan, her sisters Kathleen, Julia, Chrissie and Bridie, brother in law, daughter in law Aoife, granddaughter Cara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the Regional Hospital Mortuary Chapel Mullingar this Friday, January 24 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule cemetery. House private, please. Fresh flowers only please.

Harry Reilly, Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Lisdarn Home for the Elderly, on Friday, January 24 of Harry Reilly, Urney, Ballinagh.

Loving husband of Teresa. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family Linda, David, Raymond, Nicola, Raymond and Keith. Deeply regretted by his grandchild Jack, grandchildren, brother, sister, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, January 24 from 6pm until 10pm and on Saturday, January 25 from 4pm until 10pm. Removal to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Sunday, January 26. Family time on Sunday morning Please. A shuttle bus will operate from Ballinagh Community Centre to the house for the reposal.

Ita Madden (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 of Ita Madden, (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Ita, in her 85th year, is predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her devoted family; daughters; Mary Smyth, Ita (Jnr), Bernie Mulligan, Vera, Imelda Curry and her son Raymond, sons-in-law; Jimmy, John, Tom, Sean, Martin and daughter-in-law Aileen, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, on Friday, January 24 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of the Stroke Unit at Cavan General Hospital. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, January 21, of Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Co Cavan (Retired Garda Siochana).

Eldest son of the late Bernard & Maí Coll, Carramore, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Ruddy, Townamoyle, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Seán & Francis, daughter-in-law Sineád, his adored grand-daughter, Deirbhile, his brothers Phillip (Ennis), PJ (Roscommon) & Vincent (Portrane). His sister Christine (Kathleen) Lee (Ballinalee), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, ex-colleagues and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Friday evening, January 24 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton arriving at 3pm approximately. No flowers by request. Please donations in lieu to the Mater Foundation MIRT fund (Cancer charity) c/o Brian Fee undertaker, Ballyconnell or any family member.

