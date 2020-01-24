Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 24, 2020

Pat Fanning, Corteen, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, January 23 of Pat Fanning, Corteen, Longford (retired Meter Reader with ESB).

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, son Padraic, brother Eddie, sister Angela, daughter-in-law Tara, granddaughter Claire, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Saturday, January 25 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday, January 26 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund at St. Joseph’s Care Centre, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 of Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Aughagreagh, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Tony, Barney, Frank, Sean and Gerry, sisters Helen, Kathleen and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Rd, Longford, on Friday evening, January 24 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, January 22, of Patrick (Patsy) Farrell, Clonker, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Christina and by his sister Veronica (Von). Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family; sons Gerry and Colm, sister Marie, brothers Mel, Sean and Bob, daughter-in-law Jude, grandchildren Daire, Róisín, Killian and Muireann, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Friday, January 24 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, January 25 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moydow, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her heartbroken family in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and carers, on Wednesday, January 22, of Teresa Heneghan (née Browne), Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her sons Damien, Shane (USA) and Jonathan, her sisters Kathleen, Julia, Chrissie and Bridie, brother in law, daughter in law Aoife, granddaughter Cara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at the Regional Hospital Mortuary Chapel Mullingar this Friday, January 24 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 7pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule cemetery. House private, please. Fresh flowers only please.

Sr Elizabeth O'Neill, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Wednesday, January 22, of Sr Elizabeth O’Neill, Convent of Mercy, Longford and Reno, Nevada.

Sr Elizabeth will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, loyal friends and by her Mercy Community. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 24 in The Convent Chapel, Convent Road, Longford at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Ita Madden (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 of Ita Madden, (née Dolan), Cornamuckla, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan.

Ita, in her 85th year, is predeceased by her husband Peter. Deeply regretted by her devoted family; daughters; Mary Smyth, Ita (Jnr), Bernie Mulligan, Vera, Imelda Curry and her son Raymond, sons-in-law; Jimmy, John, Tom, Sean, Martin and daughter-in-law Aileen, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, on Friday, January 24 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of the Stroke Unit at Cavan General Hospital. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, January 21, of Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Co Cavan (Retired Garda Siochana).

Eldest son of the late Bernard & Maí Coll, Carramore, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Ruddy, Townamoyle, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Seán & Francis, daughter-in-law Sineád, his adored grand-daughter, Deirbhile, his brothers Phillip (Ennis), PJ (Roscommon) & Vincent (Portrane). His sister Christine (Kathleen) Lee (Ballinalee), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, ex-colleagues and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Thursday, January 23 until 5pm on Friday, January 24. Family time thereafter. House private please outside of reposing time. Removal to St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Friday evening, January 24 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton arriving at 3pm approximately. No flowers by request. Please donations in lieu to the Mater Foundation MIRT fund (Cancer charity) c/o Brian Fee undertaker, Ballyconnell or any family member.

Michael Fallon, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the excellent care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, on Tuesday, January 21 of Michael Fallon, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra and formerly of Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Loving husband of the late Margaret for more than 60 years, father of Maura and Therese and brother of the late Dominic. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Michael (Greaney) and Michael (Madden), grandchildren Paul, Liam, Michelle, Stephen and Elaine, sisters-in-law Bridie, Anna and Imelda, brother-in-law Canice, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

emoval on Friday morning, January 24 to Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only. May he Rest in Peace.

