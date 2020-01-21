Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Eileen Dalton (née Reilly), Ballyreaghan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at St Camillus Nursing Centre Killucan, surrounded by her devoted family, on Monday, January 20 of Eileen Dalton (nee Reilly), Ballyreaghan, Ballinalee Co Longford and formerly of Ballymore, Granard.

Predeceased by her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Henry, son Shane, daughter Michelle (Dublin), brothers, son-in-law Cormac, Shane's fiancée Jackie, adored grandchild Bobby, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews,nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Family Home Ballyreaghan, Eircode N39 E2CO,Tuesday evening, January 21 from 5pm to 9pm and on Wednesday, January 22 from 12 noon to 3pm. House private outside these times. Removal this Wednesday evening, January 22 arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 7pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to St James' Cemetery, Clonbroney. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorman & Fox funeral directors or any family member.

Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bó House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Monday, January 20 of Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bo House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosario, his beloved family Niall, Aaron (Drogheda) and Sinéad, daughters-in-law Breege (McGovern) & Fiona (Butterly), his dear grandchildren Mya, Romy, Grace, Darragh & Meabh, his sisters Mary (Cavan), Rose Murphy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Agnes Duncan (Kilcock), Margaret Walpole (Mohill), brothers Joe (Cavan), Noel (Dublin) & Donal (Drumree, Co. Meath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday, January 22, from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. House private at all times please. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Thursday, January 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

Anne (Nance) Browne (née Muldoon), Big Barn, Ballycogley, Bridgetown, Wexford / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Kerlogue Nursing Home in her 96th year, on Saturday, January 18, of Anne (Nance) Browne (nee Muldoon), Big Barn, Ballycogley, Bridgetown, Wexford and formerly of Kiltybardan, Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, County Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Yvonne, Michael, Leo, Anne, John and Anthony. Sister of Bridie, Pat and the late Leo, Ita and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren David, Rachel, Callum, Eoghan, Eimhin, Ciara, Anna, Clara and Caoilinn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, many friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 21 at 12 noon in St Fintan’s Church, Mayglass, Co Wexford with burial afterwards in Mayglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland. 1924-2020 Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

