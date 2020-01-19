Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 19, 2020

Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of doctors, nurses and carers, on Friday, January 17 of Mrs Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford. May she Rest In Peace.

Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary (Australia), Philis (UK) and Evelyn (Nevy) (Ballinamuck), sons; Seamus (Dromad), Mickey (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her daughter Nevy and son in law Patsy McVeigh, Fearglass, Ballinamuck on Sunday, January 19 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Please avail of the shuttle bus service to the McVeigh residence from the 98 Bar in Ballinamuck.

Mary Bridget McNamara (née Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 16 of Mary Bridget McNamara (nee Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly Fortwilliam, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Eugene, daughter Sheila, mother Sheila, partner Peter, uncle Michael, in-laws, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, January 19 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 11.30 followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private please.



Brendan Dowling, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Ardfert, Kerry

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of his loving family and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, January 17, of Brendan (Donal B) Dowling Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ardfert, Co Kerry. Late of ESB. Beloved husband of predeceased Mary (nee Phylan), loving father of Breda and Ciara, adored grandfather of Aideen and Caoimhe, brother of Jean and Denis, father in law of Alan and soon to be father in law of Joe, sisters in law Kathleen, Peg, and Rose, brothers in law Joe and Ray, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 12.30om in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Parkinson's Association.

Rose Anne Nolan (née Cahalin), Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, January 17, of Rose Anne Nolan (née Cahalin), Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband John and son Anthony (Tony). Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter-in-law Ena, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, residents and nurses at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Milltown. Burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.

Barry Slattery, The Square, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Thursday, January 16, of Barry Slattery, The Square, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Donal and sister Marella; sadly missed by his loving mother Patricia, brother Denis, sister-in-law Corina, nephews Karl and Erik, cousins, relatives and friends. May Barry Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11.30am in St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.



