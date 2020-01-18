Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 18, 2020

Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of doctors, nurses and carers, on Friday, January 17 of Mrs Nell Duignan (née Moran), Tooma, Cloone, Leitrim / Longford. May she Rest In Peace.

Wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters; Mary (Australia), Philis (UK) and Evelyn (Nevy) (Ballinamuck), sons; Seamus (Dromad), Mickey (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her daughter Nevy and son in law Patsy McVeigh, Fearglass, Ballinamuck on Sunday, January19 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Please avail of the shuttle bus service to the McVeigh residence from the 98 Bar in Ballinamuck.

Mary Bridget McNamara (née Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 16 of Mary Bridget McNamara (nee Walsh), Leganomer, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly Fortwilliam, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, son Eugene, daughter Sheila, mother Sheila, partner Peter, uncle Michael, in-laws, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, January 18 from 6.30pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, January 19 in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 11.30 followed by burial in Rathcline Cemetery, Lanesboro. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private please.



Brendan Dowling, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Ardfert, Kerry

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of his loving family and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, January 17, of Brendan (Donal B) Dowling Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ardfert, Co Kerry. Late of ESB. Beloved husband of predeceased Mary (nee Phylan), loving father of Breda and Ciara, adored grandfather of Aideen and Caoimhe, brother of Jean and Denis, father in law of Alan and soon to be father in law of Joe, sisters in law Kathleen, Peg, and Rose, brothers in law Joe and Ray, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Saturday, January 18 from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 12.30. Burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Parkinson's Association.

Rose Anne Nolan (née Cahalin), Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, January 17, of Rose Anne Nolan (née Cahalin), Milltown, Rathconrath, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband John and son Anthony (Tony). Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter-in-law Ena, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, residents and nurses at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Saturday, January 18 at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St Matthew's Church, Milltown, arriving at 5.30pm approx. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Loughnavalley Cemetery.

Kathleen Malone (née Hennessy), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Oldcastle, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Bernie and Eamon Sheridan, on Wednesday, January 15, of Kathleen Malone (née Hennessy), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Rassilagh, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Bernie, son Johnny, daughter-in-law Nuala, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Lisa and Alan, sisters Josephine (U.S.A.) and Bernie (Dublin), brother Sean (Dublin), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 18 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (née O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 15, of Margaret (Peggy) Finlass (nee O'Toole), Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Séan, daughters Sarah and Elaine (Murtagh), sons Seamus and John (Corduff), brother Matt, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Sinead, her beloved grandchildren Mairead, Irene, Aoife, Grainne, Sarah-Jane, Darragh, Lauren, Seán, Cian, John and Lee, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Barry Slattery, The Square, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Thursday, January 16, of Barry Slattery, The Square, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Donal and sister Marella; sadly missed by his loving mother Patricia, brother Denis, sister-in-law Corina, nephews Karl and Erik, cousins, relatives and friends. May Barry Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, January 18 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.



Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, January 14, of Oliver Brennan, Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumheckil, Leitrim Village at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Francis and Bridget, his brothers Francis and Joseph and his sisters Joan and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Mary, Angela, Michael, Patricia, Rose, Kevin, Teresa, Vincent, Brendan, Seán, Leo, Séamus and Ann, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 18 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Donoghue (née Peyton), Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in North Middlesex hospital, London, on Friday, January 3 of Margaret O'Donoghue (nee Peyton),Tottenham, England and formerly Ballysallagh, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Peter (RIP) and loving mother of Peter, Timothy (Joanne), Stephen (Tayna) and James.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 18 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballynacargy followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.



Pauric Sheridan, Canal View Community House, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 16 of Pauric Sheridan, Canal View Community House, Ballymahon Road, Mullingar and formerly of Ballasallagh, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Brian, Mary, Alice, Peter, Esther and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. House Private.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18 at 2pm in Sonna Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

