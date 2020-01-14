Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - evening

Christy (Christopher) Dann, 69 College Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, at home, in the care of his loving family, on Monday, January 13, of Christy (Christopher) Dann, 69 College Park, Longford town and formerly 15 Teffia Park, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Lena, brother Jackie, brothers-in-law Michael and Brendan Bartley.

Christy will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen, daughters Rachel, Andrea, Maria and Sarah-Jane, sister Freda Fearon (née Dann), sons-in-law Charlie, Kieran, Jason and Michael, brothers-in-law Patrick, Peter, Colm and Andy Dardis and Louis Fearon, sister-in-law Nella Moohan, grandchildren Daniel, Ciara, Niamh, Robyn and Noah, uncle Hughie Bartley, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Christy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care and Longford Hospice Home Care Team c/o Connells Funeral Directors or any family member. Christy's home is open to family and close friends.



Philomena Slowey (née Brady), Kinard, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, January 13, of Philomena Slowey (nee Brady), Kinard, Legan, Longford.

Philomena will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband John, daughters Martina, Sharon, Helen and Noelle, son John, sisters Pauline and Joan, brothers Philip and Vincent, sons in law Steve, Gerry and Ollie, her adored grandchildren Jake, Clara, Joseph, Poppy and Lucas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (postcode N39 EC81) on Wednesday, January 15 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, January 16 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legan, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. House private, please.

Evelyn (Babbie) McGonigle (née Taylor), Clygeen, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 13 of Evelyn (Babbie) McGonigle (nee Taylor), Clygeen, Legan, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Robert (Dinkey) and her grandsons Philip, Ray and Des. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann Brady (Ballinalee), Violet Barry (Legan) and Caroline, her sons Robert, Noel, Raymond and Des, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 15 to St John's Church, Edgeworthstown, arriving for Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery, Legan. House private apart from specified hours of reposing please. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

Maura O'Brien (née Bracken), "Raheen" , Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Sunday, January 12 of Maura O'Brien (née Bracken), "Raheen", Park Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and by her infant children Derbhala and Colm.

Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Ailish Smyth (Granard), Joanne (Carlow) and Christine, sons Donal (Dublin), Padraic, Tom and Benny, brothers John and Brendan, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law Emer, Kathleen and Ann, her beloved grandchildren Colm, Mark, Áine, Gary, Rory, Lorcan, Daire, Niamh, Daniel, David and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 15 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG, on Sunday, January 12 of Mairead McDermott, 12 The Waterfront, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon and formerly of Cloonslanor, Strokestown. Beloved partner of Paul Mulvihill and darling & devoted mother to Ali. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing partner and daughter, parents Mary and Ronnie, sisters Sharon, Sandra and Tracey, brothers Noel, Ronan and Barry, granny Birdie Murphy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family including the Mulvihill family, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 15 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Maggie McCarthy (née Hunt), 76 Auburn Heights, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Saturday, January 11 of Maggie McCarthy (nee Hunt), 76 Auburn Heights, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of No 80 Farnagh, Longford town.

Maggie will be dearly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Mark, daughter Lorna, mother Margaret, brothers John and Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Helen, grandmother Margaret, father-in-law Martin and mother-in-law Sandie, brothers-in-law Stephen, Gary and Paul, sisters-in-law Rose, Donna, Sarah, Donna, Rachel, Rebecca, Shauna, Laura and Siobhan, Aunt Maureen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends in Athlone and Longford. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Maggie.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, January 15 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Eugene McCann, Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Eugene McCann (aged 56) formerly of Park Road, Longford and Mendocino County, California.

Predeceased by his parents Mel and Imelda and his little brother Baby Mel. Much loved brother of David and Catherine. Remembered with love by David, Catherine and Catherine's partner, Andrew, Eugene's nieces, Sarah and Laura, his nephew Patrick and his many, many friends in Longford. Special thanks to Eugene's close circle of friends in Mendocino County who cared for him in the last few weeks of his life. Forever grateful!

Eugene's ashes will be scattered on the mountains of Mendocino County. The place Eugene loved and did not want to leave. Et Spiritu.

Helen O'Hara, 15 Ward Terrace, Longford Town, Longford / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at St Joseph’s Care Centre Longford, on Sunday, January 12 of Helen O'Hara, 15 Ward Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Main Street, Granard and formerly known as Sr Mel of the Sisters of Mercy Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Fr. Ned and Paddy, her sister Catherine. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 15, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Granard with burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England / Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in England , on Sunday, November 17, 2019, of Kathleen (Kay) Gaven (née Walshe), Wimbledon, England and formerly Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Kay will be forever missed by her loving family and friends here in Ireland and England. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Kay.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Co Longford, followed with the burial of Kay's ashes in Shrule Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Leddy, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, January 13 of Tommy Leddy, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his sons PJ and Thomas. Loving husband of Patricia. Sadly missed by his daughters Sheila, Breege, Rosemary, Eileen, Ann, Colette, Aisling, grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons-in-law Ann's partner Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 15. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Palliative Care and Medical 1 Cavan General Hospital c/o Andrew Cronin Funeral Director or any family member. Family time on Wednesday morning, please. Due to the death of Tommy Leddy, Sheila's Hair Dressing Salon, Townhall Street, Cavan, will remain closed until Friday morning, January 17.



Elizabeth Keenan (née O'Rourke), Drumderg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year, surrounded by her family amidst the extraordinary care of the staff of Cottage View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Monday, January 13, of Elizabeth Keenan, Drumderg, Drumshanbo, County Leitrim and formerly of Breffni Oils, Killeshandra, County Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply missed by her children Michael, Brendan, Joe, Maura and Martina, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Maura (Farrell), Drumderg, Drumshanbo (N41 XH31) from 1pm - 9pm on Wednesday, January 15. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 16 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Nuala Reilly (née Murphy), Relick House, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 13 of Nuala Reilly, Relick House, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by her husband Declan, daughters Sinéad, Aisling, Niamh and Ciara, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Pat, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 15 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Moyvore, Co Westmeath. Burial afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery, Co Longford. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Sunday, January 12 of Liam Farrell, Aughamore, Rooskey, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Jim (Letterkenny), Ann (Longford), Willie (North Carolina), Peter (Dallas) and Brendan (Drumsna), sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mel (Killeshandra), son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, his eighteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Liam Rest in Peace.

Liam will repose at his home on Wednesday, January 15 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, January 16 to arrive at St, Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 10.50 for 11 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery.

