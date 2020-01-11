Deaths in Longford - Saturday, January 11, 2020 - evening

Paddy Casey, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital and Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, January 10, 2020 of Paddy Casey, Lynn Road, Mullingar and formerly of Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents, James and Elizabeth, sisters, Maureen and Brigid and brothers, Tom and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces Ailish, Emer, Elizabeth, Caitriona, Ann, Evelyn, Deirdre and Ciara, nephews Pat and James, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, very good friends and all his colleagues at the St Vincent De Paul, Mullingar. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar on Saturday, January 11 from 3pm until prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 12 in The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, arriving at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Edward Nealon, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, January 10, 2020 of Edward Nealon, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Edward will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Marian, daughters Annamarie Kelly (Roscommon), Sonja Kelly (Roscommon) and Éadaoin Smyth (Derryhaun), sons Francis (UK), Eddie (UK) and Caoibhín, sister Kate O’Toole (Castlepollard), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday, January 12 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday, January 13 to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Hanrahan (née O'Brien), Ballymahon, Longford / Clare

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital in her 94th year, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 of Mary Hanrahan (née O'Brien), Ballymahon, Longford and late of Erribul, Labasheeda, Co Clare.

Funeral mass on Sunday, January 12 at St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon at 11.30am. Remains will leave immediately after for burial to Kilfidane cemetery, Co Clare. RIP.

Bernard Barney Earley, Ballyboy, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Bernard Earley, Ballyboy, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, brother Myles, sister Maggie & daughter in law Noreen. Sadly missed by his son Bernard, grandsons Brian, Alan & Jason, brother Jimmy Earley (Creevey), Patsy Earley (Wexford), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

House private on Saturday please. Removal from his home on Saturday evening, January 11 arriving at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara for 7pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Sunday morning, January 12 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Bernard’s church fund c/o Frank Kilbride funeral undertaker or any family member.



George Lloyd, Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 10 of George Lloyd, Cumminstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Caroline and much loved father of Colin, he will be dearly missed by his wife and son, sister Carol, brother-in-law Gary, Colin's partner Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many, many friends.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar, on Monday January 13 from 1pm until 2.30pm, followed by Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 3pm. Burial will take place thereafter in Killbixy Cemetery, Ballynacargy.



Anne Tiernan (née Coen), Clooneen, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, January 9, 2020 of Anne Tiernan (nee Coen), Clooneen, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness at UCHG.

Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Eamon, Enda, Niall, Padraig and Annemarie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family, son-in-law Andrew, daughters-in-law Doireann & Aileen, grandchildren, sister Birdie (Hayden, Roscommon), brother Paddy (Cork), nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday, January 11 from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 12 at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.



Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Lisheen Nursing Home Rathcoole, on Wednesday, January 8 of Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Iris, predeceased by his siblings Betha, Reggie, Ivor and Ken. He will be sadly missed by his children Janice, Garth, John and Alan, daughters-in-law Felicity, Anna Marie and Sue, grandchildren Graham, Conor, Laura, Nick, Aisling and Sarah, brother Tennyson, sister-in law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Sunday, January 12, between 3pm and 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday, January 13 at 11am in Rathfarnham Parish Church, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the DSPCA.



James Joseph (JJ) Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 9 of James Joseph (JJ) Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved son John and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Coffey), son Seamus (Jim), daughters Marian, Teresa and Una; sisters Una (Weir) and Mary (Sr. Maria Goretti); his daughter-in-law Sheila and son-in-law Mark; his grandchildren James, Niamh, Michael, Evan and Kaya; his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his son's residence in Ballynacargy (N91R9N3) on Saturday, January 11 between 3pm and 6pm, with funeral Mass on Sunday, January 12 at 1pm in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy with burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery.

