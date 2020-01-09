Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 9, 2020 - evening

Bernard Barney Earley, Ballyboy, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Bernard Earley, Ballyboy, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, brother Myles, sister Maggie & daughter in law Noreen. Sadly missed by his son Bernard, grandsons Brian, Alan & Jason, brother Jimmy Earley (Creevey), Patsy Earley (Wexford), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Friday, January 10 from 4pm to 1pm. House private on Saturday please. Removal from his home on Saturday evening, January 11 arriving at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara for 7pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Sunday morning, January 12 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Bernard’s church fund c/o Frank Kilbride funeral undertaker or any family member.

Tommy (Thomas) Donohoe, Killoe-Glebe, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of Tommy (Thomas) Donohoe, Killoe-Glebe, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Bernie and Molly. Tommy will be forever missed by his wife Marina, sons Brian and Tommy (Thomas), daughters Anne Creighton, Mairead Loughlin and Carmel Farrell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and his many good friends.

His nature was loving giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Tommy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, January 10 from 6.30pm, concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Family time on Saturday morning, please.

John Masterson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in his 86th year at Our Lady's Manor, Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of John Masterson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Cavan.

Predeceased by his sisters Annie and Mary B, his nephew Patsy, nieces Theresa and Blenda Mae. Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandniece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, January 9 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal arriving at St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) Conlon, Rathmines, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in his 93rd year in the loving care of the staff in St James’ Hospital, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 of Patrick (Packie) Conlon, Rathmines, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Helen (Lea). He will be very sadly missed by his sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Elizabeth and Ciara, his sister Elizabeth Lennon and brother John Conlon, both of Drumlish, Longford, his sister-in-law Una Conlon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his son Pat’s home on Thursday, January 9 between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 10 to The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Funeral Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital Foundation. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors 01 4516701.

Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Lizzy and her son Brooklyn. Deeply regretted by her partner Jason, her daughters Tegan and Nickyanna, her sons Christopher and Tyler, her brothers and sisters James, Brendan, Barry, Breffinie, Danielle, Courtney and Belinda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her residence this Thursday evening, January 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Lisheen Nursing Home Rathcoole, on Wednesday, January 8 of Desmond (Robert) Mills, Dublin / Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Iris, predeceased by his siblings Betha, Reggie, Ivor and Ken. He will be sadly missed by his children Janice, Garth, John and Alan, daughters-in-law Felicity, Anna Marie and Sue, grandchildren Graham, Conor, Laura, Nick, Aisling and Sarah, brother Tennyson, sister-in law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Sunday, January 12, between 3pm and 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday, January 13 at 11am in Rathfarnham Parish Church, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the DSPCA.



James Joseph (JJ) Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, January 9 of James Joseph (JJ) Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved son John and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Coffey), son Seamus (Jim), daughters Marian, Teresa and Una; sisters Una (Weir) and Mary (Sr. Maria Goretti); his daughter-in-law Sheila and son-in-law Mark; his grandchildren James, Niamh, Michael, Evan and Kaya; his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his son's residence in Ballynacargy (N91R9N3) on Saturday, January 11 between 3pm and 6pm, with funeral Mass on Sunday, January 12 at 1pm in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy with burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery.

Michael Feerick, Cullendarragh, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin with his heartbroken family by his side, on Tuesday, January 7 of Michael Feerick, Cullendarragh, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Predeceased by his infant son Micheál. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Sheila, daughter Aisling, sons Gerard and Emmet, son-in-law Joe, his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Joey and Grace, sister Kathleen, brothers Martin, Richard and Andrew, mother-in-law Annie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N91 A2XD) on Friday, January 10 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Appeal, Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar. Donation box at the house and Church. The family have requested house private at all other times please.



Pauline (Violet) Murphy (née Doherty), Conlonstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, January 7 of Pauline (Violet) Murphy, (nee Doherty) Conlonstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Pauline, much loved wife of Ned, dear Mother to Ruth, Margaret, Dawn, Jean, Edward and Leon. Grandmother to Dylan, Ruby and Emily. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Pauline will be reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Friday, January 10 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to arrive home in Conlonstown, Ballynacargy. House private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am. in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery.

Bridget Scott (née Ward), Santry, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, on Monday, January 6, of Bridget Scott (nee Ward), Santry and Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Bridget, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother to John. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday, January 10 with family in attendance from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral on Saturday, January 11 after 11.30am Mass in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road to Glasnevin Cemetery, St Paul's Section. May she rest in peace.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie