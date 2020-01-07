Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 7, 2020 - evening

Eugene Higgins, 11 Canal Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home, on Sunday, January 5, of Eugene Higgins, 11 Canal Avenue, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Willsbrooke, Coolarty, Granard, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his brothers Peter, Pat, Joe, John Joe, his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Granard, Co Longford, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Quinn, Model Farm Road, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Cork University Hospital, on Monday, January 6, 2020 of Joseph (Joe) Quinn, Model Farm Road Cork and late of Drimure Longford.

Joseph (Joe) beloved husband of Netta (nee White) and loving father of Ken, Marna, Robert, Sharon, Tracey, and Joseph, and fond grandfather to his 12 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home Ballincollig on Wednesday, January 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of St Mary and St John Ballincollig. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, January 9. Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery. Joe’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Spinal Unit Mater Hospital Dublin for the excellent care given to him.

Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Lizzy and her son Brooklyn. Deeply regretted by her partner Jason, her daughters Tegan and Nickyanna, her sons Christopher and Tyler, her brothers and sisters James, Brendan, Barry, Breffinie, Danielle, Courtney and Belinda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her residence this Thursday evening, January 9 from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 10 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG, on Tuesday, January 7 of Marie Farrell, Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Maureen. Survived by her aunt Kitty Devaney, Fairymount, Kilrooskey, and uncle Michael Farrell, Kilashee, Longford, cousins Teresa Fox, Francis & Sean Farrell, Winifred Folliard, Tom & Anne Devaney, boyfriend John Farrell and his sister Margaret, her dear friends Bernie Naughton & Tony Dockery, wonderful neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her friends Pat & Linda Compton at Clooncagh, Strokestown (F42 DA27), on Wednesday, January 8 between 5pm and 9pm. Removal on Thursday, January 9 to Carniska Church to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.



Valerie Hough, Knockroe, Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, January 6 of Valerie Hough, Knockroe, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her beloved father Cyril. Valerie will be forever sadly missed by her heartbroken family, mother Gretta, sister Jennifer, brother-in-law Ian, uncles, aunts, cousins - all the extended members of the Garvey and Hough families, and her many many great friends and acquaintances. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea (eircode F45 HH24) on Wednesday evening, January 8from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday, January 9. Burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Pieta House c/o Gaynors Funeral Directors or by clicking HERE

Condolences can be left in private at www.gaynors.ie



Brigid (Della) McGuigan (née Murtagh), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Tuesday, January 7 of Brigid (Della) McGuigan (née Murtagh), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Peter; deeply regretted by her son Joe, daughters Mary and Ursula, brother Sean, sister Doreen (England), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Joe’s residence, Mullingar Road, Castlepollard (Eircode: N91 YH75) on Wednesday, January 8 from 4.30pm to 8pm, concluding with family Rosary. Removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard on Thursday, January 9 arriving for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Collinstown. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie