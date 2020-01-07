Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Margaret Mahon (née Fox), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 4 of Margaret Mahon (née Fox), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Margaret is predeceased by her parents Michael Fox and Margaret (née Marren) and her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and Raymond and daughter Loretta (Tyndall). Grandchildren Elaine,Yvonne, Stephen, Michael, Fiona, Leona, Caitriona, Eoin and David, great grandchildren Tiernan and Aoibheann, her son-in-law Gregory Tyndall and daughter-in-laws Lillie Mahon and Caroline Donlon. Fondly remembered by relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 7 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

Peter Gilheaney, Curraghnabania, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, January 5 of Peter Gilheaney, Curraghnabania, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brothers Seamus & Sean, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Tuesday morning, January 7 from 10am until 11.30am. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

