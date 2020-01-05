Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - evening

Margaret Mahon (née Fox), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 4 of Margaret Mahon (née Fox), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Margaret is predeceased by her parents Michael Fox and Margaret (née Marren) and her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and Raymond and daughter Loretta (Tyndall). Grandchildren Elaine,Yvonne, Stephen, Michael, Fiona, Leona, Caitriona, Eoin and David, great grandchildren Tiernan and Aoibheann, her son-in-law Gregory Tyndall and daughter-in-laws Lillie Mahon and Caroline Donlon. Fondly remembered by relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Monday, January 6 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 7 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Jeanette Killian, 45 St Matthews Park, Ballymahon, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Peter Smith, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 4 of Peter Smith, Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Maura. Sadly missed by his sons Gerard and Brendan, daughter Marie, grandchildren Darren, Ellie, James, Eoin and Ryan. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridgie, son-in-law Ronan, daughter-in-law Sinead and Gerard's partner Ann.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, January 5 from 1pm until 10pm. Removal Monday morning, January 6 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for 11am. Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Monday, please. May he Rest In Peace.

William (Bill) Thomas Grimes, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, in his 79th year, peacefully, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his adoring three daughters, Helene, Laura and Mary, on Thursday, January 2 of William (Bill) Thomas Grimes of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Co. Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of Phyllis. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Maria. Deeply cherished and missed by his much loved grandchildren Grace, Conor, Charlie and Ciara and sons-in-law John and Tim. Very sadly missed by his brothers Joe and Charlie, sister-in-law Helen and all of his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Private family repose at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning, January 6, prior to his removal to The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass with burial thereafter in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (D03 RH31) this Sunday, January 5 between 4pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 6 to Saint Gabriel’s Church, Clontarf, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

