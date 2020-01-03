Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 3, 2020 - evening

Frankie Lane, Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, at his home, on Thursday, January 2 of Frankie Lane, No. 2 Derrahaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Joe. Deeply Regretted by his loving brothers Padraig, Robin, Michael and Peter, sisters Betty, Clare, Josephine, Patricia and Sarah-Jane, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Derrahaun on Saturday, January 4 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, January 5 to the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors. House Private On Sunday Morning Please.

William (Bill) Thomas Grimes, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, in his 79th year, peacefully, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his adoring three daughters, Helene, Laura and Mary, on Thursday, January 2 of William (Bill) Thomas Grimes of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Co. Longford. Beloved husband and best friend of Phyllis. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Maria. Deeply cherished and missed by his much loved grandchildren Grace, Conor, Charlie and Ciara and sons-in-law John and Tim. Very sadly missed by his brothers Joe and Charlie, sister-in-law Helen and all of his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Private family repose at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning, January 6, prior to his removal to The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass with burial thereafter in Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.



Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan surrounded by her family and cared for by the kind, compassionate and dedicated staff, on Friday, January 3 of Fay Rosemond (née Scott), Bali Hai, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Wife of the late Georgie. Sadly missed by her children, Charlotte, Joy and Maeve, grandchildren, Ronán, Gráinne, Eimear, Alice, James, Hannah and Ryan, sons-in-law, Diarmuid and Sang, brother Basil and sisters Joy, Maud and Mignone.

Resting at the family home in Carrigallen on Saturday, January 4 from 2pm. Funeral service in Carrigallen Parish Church at 1pm on Sunday, January 5 followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's association of Ireland C/O McGuckian funeral directors or any family member. House private on Sunday please. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.



Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Tom Crotty, Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and loving father of Yvonne and Daragh. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children, brother Donal, sister Ailish, daughter-in-law Bernie, granddaughter Susie, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Anne, Lily and May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (D03 RH31) this Sunday, January 5 between 4pm and 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 6 to Saint Gabriel’s Church, Clontarf, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Tom's ashes will be interred in St Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Saturday, January 11 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Saint Francis Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. tel:01-8140004.

Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Inis Ree Nursing Home Ballyleague, on Thursday, January 2 of Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Noel and sister Kathy. Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, sisters in law Bernadette, Noreen and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home Lanesboro on Saturday, January 4 from 5pm to 6.15pm, removal afterwards to St Mary's Church Lanesboro to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 5 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Thursday, January 2 of Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Bridget and Thomas Faughnan. Brian will be sadly missed by his cousins the Oates and Faughnan family and also by his neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday morning, January 4, from 10am to 1130am with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Mohill New Cemetery.

Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, January 2 of Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of London, England. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Andreas, Marcos, Christos & Aris (Harry), daughters in law Paula, Emily, Kate & Aileen and loving grandchildren.

Reposing at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Roscommon on Saturday morning, January 4 from 9:30am to 10:45, with funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Derrane new cemetery, Roscommon.

Violet Notley (née Matthews), Main Street, Dromod, Leitrim / Ballinagore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 31 of Violet Gertrude Notley (née Matthews), formerly Dromod, Co Leitrim, Clonard, Co.Meath and Ballinagore, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley, cherished and loving mum to llona (Jenkins) and Wesley, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope, Madeline, Imogen, Hilary, Yolande and Freya. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends.

Family only cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, January 4. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Society. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



Sean Cunningham, Turbotstown, Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in his 96th year, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Sean Cunningham, Turbotstown, Coole, Co Westmeath, and formerly of Ardeevan, Newbridge, Co Galway. Sadly missed and much loved by his wife Margaret, brothers Henry, Thomas and Anthony, sons John, Michael, PJ and Tommie, daughters Mary, Veronica and Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May the guardian angels lead him home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.



Deryck Apps, Ballynacor, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the devoted care of his loving family, on Thursday, January 2 of Deryck Apps, Ballynacor, Delvin, Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Patsy (née Bray); he will be sadly missed by his sons Robbie and Andy, daughters-in-law Sharon and Lily, grandchildren Jamie, Joshua, Casey and Masha, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Deryck Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Delvin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery..

