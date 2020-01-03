Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 3, 2020

Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Inis Ree Nursing Home Ballyleague, on Thursday, January 2 of Eva Gibbons, Clonfower, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Noel and sister Kathy. Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, sisters in law Bernadette, Noreen and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home Lanesboro on Saturday, January 4 from 5pm to 6.15pm, removal afterwards to St Mary's Church Lanesboro to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 5 at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Lynda Neary, 13 Canal Banks, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 31 of Lynda Neary, 13 Canal Banks, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of 11 Springlawn, Longford. Lynda will be forever missed by her adored children, son Brandon, daughters Sofia and Skye, her partner, father Michael and mother Ebhana, brothers Gary and Daniel, sisters Michelle and Keira, nanny Patricia, brother-in-law Bobby, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. ‘You will always be in our hearts and forever in our thoughts’. Rest In Peace Lynda.

Removal arriving to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday, January 3 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, December 31 of Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Mary, son Jim, daughter- in- law Sheila, grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 3 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Purth followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Balinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Thursday, January 2 of Bernard (Brian) Faughnan, Dromod village, Dromod, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Bridget and Thomas Faughnan. Brian will be sadly missed by his cousins the Oates and Faughnan family and also by his neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Saturday morning, January 4, from 10am to 1130am with removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Mohill New Cemetery.

Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, January 2 of Evangelia (Eva) Aristotelous, Curraghduffy, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of London, England. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Andreas, Marcos, Christos & Aris (Harry), daughters in law Paula, Emily, Kate & Aileen and loving grandchildren.

Reposing at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Roscommon on Saturday morning, January 4 from 9:30am to 10:45, with funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Derrane new cemetery, Roscommon.

Teresa Kelly (née Ward), Creagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, December 31 of Teresa (Babbie) Kelly (nee Ward) Creagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie and great grandson Andrew. Sadly missed by her sons Sean (Longford) Pauric (Drumshanbo) and daughter Marie Tansey (Boyle), daughters-in-laws Mae and Lucy and son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives friends and neighbours.May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, January 3 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Violet Notley (née Matthews), Main Street, Dromod, Leitrim / Ballinagore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 31 of Violet Gertrude Notley (née Matthews), formerly Dromod, Co Leitrim, Clonard, Co.Meath and Ballinagore, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley, cherished and loving mum to llona (Jenkins) and Wesley, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope, Madeline, Imogen, Hilary, Yolande and Freya. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Church Mullingar (N91 W959), Co Westmeath at 2pm on Friday, January 3. Family only cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, January 4. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Society. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, in her 100th year, on Tuesday, December 31 of Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel Eircode N41 YE03 on Friday, January 3 from 10am until 10.30am followed by Funeral Mass at 11am and proceeding to the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin D6W for cremation at 2.30pm.



Sean Cunningham, Turbotstown, Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in his 96th year, in the loving care of his family, on Thursday, January 2 of Sean Cunningham, Turbotstown, Coole, Co Westmeath, and formerly of Ardeevan, Newbridge, Co Galway. Sadly missed and much loved by his wife Margaret, brothers Henry, Thomas and Anthony, sons John, Michael, PJ and Tommie, daughters Mary, Veronica and Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May the guardian angels lead him home.

Reposing at Marbhlann (Midland Regional Hospital Mortuary), Mullingar on Friday, January 3 from 4.30pm until 6.45pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.



Deryck Apps, Ballynacor, Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the devoted care of his loving family, on Thursday, January 2 of Deryck Apps, Ballynacor, Delvin, Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Patsy (née Bray); he will be sadly missed by his sons Robbie and Andy, daughters-in-law Sharon and Lily, grandchildren Jamie, Joshua, Casey and Masha, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Deryck Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (N91 AC92) on Friday, January 3 from 3pm to 5pm followed with removal to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

