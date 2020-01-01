Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 1, 2020 - evening

Lynda Neary, 13 Canal Banks, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 31 of Lynda Neary, 13 Canal Banks, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of 11 Springlawn, Longford. Lynda will be forever missed by her adored children, son Brandon, daughters Sofia and Skye, her partner, father Michael and mother Ebhana, brothers Gary and Daniel, sisters Michelle and Keira, nanny Patricia, brother-in-law Bobby, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. ‘You will always be in our hearts and forever in our thoughts’. Rest In Peace Lynda.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, January 2 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal arriving to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday, January 3 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Tuesday, December 31 of Margaret (Madge) Leavy (née Reilly), Ballinroey, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughter Mary, son Jim, daughter- in- law Sheila, grandson Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday, January 2 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 3 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident, on Sunday, December 29 of Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And will be missed beyond measure. Rest In Peace Noel.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, January 1, 2020 please. Family flowers only please.

One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.

Teresa Kelly (née Ward), Creagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, December 31 of Teresa (Babbie) Kelly (nee Ward) Creagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie and great grandson Andrew. Sadly missed by her sons Sean (Longford) Pauric (Drumshanbo) and daughter Marie Tansey (Boyle), daughters-in-laws Mae and Lucy and son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives friends and neighbours.May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 3 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Violet Notley (née Matthews), Main Street, Dromod, Leitrim / Ballinagore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 31 of Violet Gertrude Notley (née Matthews), formerly Dromod, Co Leitrim, Clonard, Co.Meath and Ballinagore, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) Notley, cherished and loving mum to llona (Jenkins) and Wesley, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law Susan. Much loved grandmother to Penelope, Madeline, Imogen, Hilary, Yolande and Freya. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister-in-law Maureen, niece Muriel, many relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held in All Saints Church Mullingar (N91 W959), Co Westmeath at 2pm on Friday, January 3. Family only cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, January 4. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mullingar Hospital Scanner and Irish Cancer Society. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin / Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, in the loving care of staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, in her 100th year, on Tuesday, December 31 of Catherine Byrne (née Walsh), formerly of Woodstock Court, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and recently of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Wife of the late Kelly Byrne. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Pat, grandchildren Kelley, Tommy and Luke. Relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 3 at 11am in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel. Eircode N41 YE03 Followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin D6W.



Margaret Lynam (née Moloney), Raharney, Westmeath / Lisdoonvarna, Clare



The death occurred, peacefully, in Sancta Maria Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 30 of Margaret Lynam (nee Moloney), Raharney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Cannon) and Paula (Raleigh) sons PJ, Seamus, Noel (Drumlish) and David, grandson Michael, sister Anne (London), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Raharney with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Bridget (Bridie) Duffy (née Connell), Tonyowen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Conifers Nursing Home, Palmers Green, London, on Monday, December 16 of Bridie (Bridget) Duffy (nee Connell) formerly of Tonyowen, Castlepollard and late of Southgate, London. Predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Bridie, grandson Billy, her brother Eddie and her sister Rita. She will be sadly missed by her children Johnnie, Caroline, Bernadette and Bill, her sister Julia (USA) daughter in-law Sandra, sons in-law Michael, Kevin and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchild Orla, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. A much loved, very special Lady. May She Rest In Peace.

Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10am

Address: Church Of Our Lady Of Lourdes, 373 Bowes Road, London, N11 1AA

Committal: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:30am St. Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, N2 9AG

