Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident, on Sunday, December 29 of Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly of Ferefad, Longford, and Perth, Australia. Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And will be missed beyond measure. Rest In Peace Noel.

Reposing at his home in Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, on Tuesday, December 31 from 12 noon until 9pm. Please note: The family will have a break from 5pm until 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, January 1, 2020 please. Family flowers only please.

One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.



Nancy Jennings (née Smith), Aughadrina, Castlebar, Mayo / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, December 30 of Nancy Jennings (née Smith), Aughadrina, Castlebar, Co Mayo and late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Des, daughter, Patricia (Coyne, Ballintubber), sons Declan (Dublin), Gerry and Karol (Perth), brothers Brian and Mickey, sister Kitty (Johnson), son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Eleanor and Fiona, Declan`s partner Dee, grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Sarah, Ciara and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at Ballyheane Community Centre, Ballyheane, Castlebar on Tuesday evening, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) from 4pm with removal at 7pm to her residence. Removal from her residence on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (New Year's Day) morning at 10am to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballyheane Cemetery. House strictly private please, by request. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses c/o Thomas Moran and Sons Funeral Directors, Linenhall Street, Castlebar.

Joe Tierney, Firmullagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 29 of Joe Tierney, Firmullagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and May. Sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Breege, Bernadette, Seamus, Thomas, Michael, Noel, Dominic, Denis, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 31 in Saint Mary’s Church Legga at 10am followed by burial to local cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, December 28 of Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Crott, Moyne, Longford. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Manor Nursing Home on Tuesday, December 31 from 5pm to 7pm. Prayers in the Manor at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 leaving The Manor at 11.15am and arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Rosemary Bond (née South), Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful nursing staff at Brabazon Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, December 27 of Rosemary Bond (née South), Dublin and formerly of Longford. Beloved wife and best friend to the late Archdeacon T.J. Bond. Loving mother to Godfrey, Shirley, Daphne and Heather. Grandmother of Richard, Andrew, Steven, Ross (in Heaven), Scott, Kerri, Colin and Matthew. Mother-in-law of Canon George Butler, David Blanc and Majella Bond; Great grandmother to Ava, Kayla, Indie Rose, Archie, Cora, Eilís and Aurora; sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Removal Tuesday morning, December 31 at 10.20am, arriving at 11am to St Matthew's Church of Ireland, Irishtown, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to Sightsavers.

Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of Blackrock Clinic, on Friday, December 27 of Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Co Dublin and formerly Lisbrack, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Niall and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren David and Patrick, brother Aidan, sister Patricia, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, December 31 to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.



Tom McCabe, Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, at the Beacon Hospital Dublin, on Saturday, December 28 of Tom McCabe, Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Carrigan, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers John Joe, Brian, and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Bridget and Agnes. Former school teacher at St Tiernan's, Ballaly, Dublin. Passed peacefully, as he lived. Tom will be sadly missed. Dear husband to Maureen, adored father to Brendan, Conan, Siobhán, Fergus & Máirín, their partners Pat, Simon, Triona and Karina. His sisters Mary-Ann and Eileen, his brother James. Precious grandchildren Ben, Culann, Evan, Joshua, Lauren, Jack, Senan, Aaron, his nieces, nephews, relatives friends, neighbours teaching colleagues and his beloved dog Solo. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral Mass at the Church Of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, Rathfarnham at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 31 followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, arriving at 3.30pm approximately. House private at all other times, please.



Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh , Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, December 27 of Oliver Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bridget, beloved brother of Anna May and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers in law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Brian Rest in Peace.

Brian will repose at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Capel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03), on Tuesday, December 31 from 4.30pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola (Eircode N41 E421) followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. House private please.



Margaret Lynam (née Moloney), Raharney, Westmeath / Lisdoonvarna, Clare



The death occurred, peacefully, in Sancta Maria Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 30 of Margaret Lynam (nee Moloney), Raharney, Co Westmeath and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Cannon) and Paula (Raleigh) sons PJ, Seamus, Noel (Drumlish) and David, grandson Michael, sister Anne (London), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91VF51) this Wednesday evening (January 1) from 4pm concluding with Mass at 6pm with removal thereafter to St Brigid’s Church, Raharney to arrive approximately at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 2 at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Bridget (Bridie) Duffy (née Connell), Tonyowen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Conifers Nursing Home, Palmers Green, London, on Monday, December 16 of Bridie (Bridget) Duffy (nee Connell) formerly of Tonyowen, Castlepollard and late of Southgate, London. Predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Bridie, grandson Billy, her brother Eddie and her sister Rita. She will be sadly missed by her children Johnnie, Caroline, Bernadette and Bill, her sister Julia (USA) daughter in-law Sandra, sons in-law Michael, Kevin and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchild Orla, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. A much loved, very special Lady. May She Rest In Peace.

Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10am

Address: Church Of Our Lady Of Lourdes, 373 Bowes Road, London, N11 1AA

Committal: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:30am St. Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, N2 9AG

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday morning (New Year's Eve) at 9.30am in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, White City Estate, London with burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie