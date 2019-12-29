Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 29, 2019

Fintan Murtagh, Creevy, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 27 of Fintan Murtagh, Creevy, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Kathleen, sisters Maureen, Lena, Clare, Frances and Kathleen. Sadly missed, always remembered and loved by his sisters Anna and Imelda, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his many good neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 29 from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carra on Monday morning, December 30 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Abbeylara Church Fund c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors. House private on Monday morning please.

Larry Diffley, Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Longford / Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at the Laurel Lodge Nursing home Longford and surrounded by his devoted family, in his 90th year, on Friday, December 27 of Larry Diffley, Gurteenreevagh, Balinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family William, Patrick, John, Con and Catherine. His brother Fr Patrick USA, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May he rest in peace.

Removal on Sunday, December 29 to arrive at Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House Private Please.



Rosemary Bond (née South), Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful nursing staff at Brabazon Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, December 27 of Rosemary Bond (née South), Dublin and formerly of Longford. Beloved wife and best friend to the late Archdeacon T.J. Bond. Loving mother to Godfrey, Shirley, Daphne and Heather. Grandmother of Richard, Andrew, Steven, Ross (in Heaven), Scott, Kerri, Colin and Matthew. Mother-in-law of Canon George Butler, David Blanc and Majella Bond; Great grandmother to Ava, Kayla, Indie Rose, Archie, Cora, Eilís and Aurora; sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and many friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Reposing Monday, December 30 from 4pm-6pm at Quinn's Funeral Home, Glasthule Road, Dunlaoghaire. Removal Tuesday morning, December 31 at 10:20am, arriving at 11:00am to St Matthew's Church of Ireland, Irishtown, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to Sightsavers.

Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of Blackrock Clinic, on Friday, December 27 of Michael (Rene) McNally, Blackrock, Co Dublin and formerly Lisbrack, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Niall and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren David and Patrick, brother Aidan, sister Patricia, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Brothers, Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock this Monday evening, December 30, between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, December 31 to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, in his 93rd year, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, on Saturday, December 21 of William (Bill) Rogers, Ards, Kenagh, Longford. William (Bill) much loved father of Sally and William. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (Patsy). Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Sharrin (New Zealand), sister Frances (England), grandchildren and great-grandchildren (Ireland and New Zealand), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service on Monday, December 30 in George's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please donations in lieu, if desired, to Costello's Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Tom McCabe, Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, at the Beacon Hospital Dublin, on Saturday, December 28 of Tom McCabe, Ballyroan Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Carrigan, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brothers John Joe, Brian, and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Bridget and Agnes. Former school teacher at St Tiernan's, Ballaly, Dublin. Passed peacefully, as he lived. Tom will be sadly missed. Dear husband to Maureen, adored father to Brendan, Conan, Siobhán, Fergus & Máirín, their partners Pat, Simon, Triona and Karina. His sisters Mary-Ann and Eileen, his brother James. Precious grandchildren Ben, Culann, Evan, Joshua, Lauren, Jack, Senan, Aaron, his nieces, nephews, relatives friends, neighbours teaching colleagues and his beloved dog Solo. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home (eircode D16 C1Y6) on Monday, December 30 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass at the Church Of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, Rathfarnham at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 31 followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, arriving at 3.30pm approximately. House private at all other times, please.

Jim Joe Shortt, Greagh, Aughavas, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, on Saturday, December 28 of Jim Joe Shortt (former Leitrim County Councillor) Greagh, Aughavas, and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Annie. Sadly missed by his cousins, his dear friend; Maureen, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Jim Joe Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home Oratory, Mohill on Sunday, December 29 from 4pm - 6pm with removal to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas to arrive at 12 noon on Monday, December 30. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.



Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh , Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, December 27 of Brian Reynolds, Cloneagh, Dromod, Co Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later.



Edward (Ned) Gormley, Cormore, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, on Friday, December 27 of Edward (Ned) Gormley, Cormore, Arva, Cavan, H12 FN32. Predeceased by his wife Nonie (née McSeain). Sadly missed by his daughter Áine McKiernan (Killeshandra); sons John, Padraig, Oliver and Niall; brother Tom (Gowna); son-in-law Tom; daughters-in-law Bernie and Josephine; grandchildren Danny, Barry, Claire, Seán, Kevin, Enda, Dearbhla and Fiona; great-grandson Cillian; nieces and nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal on Sunday morning, December 29 to the Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning. Family flowers only – donation in lieu to Castlemanor Nursing Home Resident’s Fund.

Edward Casey, Crumlin, Dublin / Mount Argus, Dublin / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of St James’s Hospital, on Wednesday, December 25 of Edward Casey, Crumlin and late of Mount Argus, Dublin and Painstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of the late Mary (22 November 2019) and much loved father of Eamon. Very sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Oksana, grandchildren Daniel and Seán, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sisters Sr. Catherine, Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Aisling. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Sunday afternoon, December 29 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal on Monday morning, December 30 to the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Duffy (née Connell), Tonyowen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Conifers Nursing Home, Palmers Green, London, on Monday, December 16 of Bridie (Bridget) Duffy (nee Connell) formerly of Tonyowen, Castlepollard and late of Southgate, London. Predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Bridie, grandson Billy, her brother Eddie and her sister Rita. She will be sadly missed by her children Johnnie, Caroline, Bernadette and Bill, her sister Julia (USA) daughter in-law Sandra, sons in-law Michael, Kevin and Peter, grandchildren and great grandchild Orla, nieces, nephews and all her family and friends. A much loved, very special Lady. May She Rest In Peace.

Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10am

Address: Church Of Our Lady Of Lourdes, 373 Bowes Road, London, N11 1AA

Committal: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:30am St. Pancras, High Road, East Finchley, N2 9AG

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Josephine will lie in repose in Barnes and Hicks Funeral Home, 123 Askew Road, Shepherds Bush, London, Monday (December 30) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, White City Estate at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday morning (New Year's Eve) at 9:30am with burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie