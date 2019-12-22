Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 22, 2019 - evening

Margaret Callanan (née Magan), Sandymount, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, at Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, December 22 of Margaret Callanan (née Magan), Sandymount, Dublin 4 and formerly Granard, Co Longford. Loved and loving wife of Fionnbar, loving mother of Frank, Claire, Jean, Paul, Richard and Sara, devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Niamh, Hannah, Peter, Julia, Alice and Sophie (“the magnificent seven”). She will be missed by these and members of her extended family including sons-in-law Paddy and Rupert, daughter-in-law Sheila, sister-in law Mona (Stanton), Bridget (Frank’s partner), Lyndon (Claire’s partner), and Mano (Jean’s partner), nephews, nieces, cousins (to the nth degree) and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home this Monday evening, December 23 from 4.30-7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 10am in the Church of St Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome. Margaret’s ashes will be buried at a later date in the grave of her father (Francis J Magan) in Killashee, Co Longford. Family cut flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation. May she rest in peace.



Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, December 19 of Thomas Christopher Lynch, Kilbride House, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, December 21 of Margaret (Peggy) Casserly, Main Street, Drumlish, Longford and late of USA. Deeply regretted by her brothers Patsy and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, this Monday evening, December 23 from 4pm with prayers at 4.45pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Peter Keenan, Ballygarive, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, December 20 of Peter Keenan, Ballygarive, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Lily (Elizabeth) and by his daughter-in-law Hazel. Peter will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Joe (Ahascragh, Ballinasloe), sisters Mary Mulfaul (Knockmartin, Longford) and Breege Mulfaul (Mullinalaghta, Co Longford), grandchildren Evan and Peter, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, December 23 in St Oliver’s Church, Cullyfad at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. House private please.

Felix McCaul, Ardagh, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, December 20 of Felix McCaul, Ardagh, Longford / Monaghan and late of Raferagh, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by his son Henry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his daughters Patricia (Australia) Margaret (Banbridge) and Janette (Banbridge), his sons Gerry (London), Ronnie (Dublin) and John (Ballymahon), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother John (Birmingham) and sister Mary (Birmingham), nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, December 23 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospice Home Care Team care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private please.

Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year and in the loving care of his family, on Friday, December 20 of Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Deeply regretted by his son Andy, daughter Catriona (O'Connor), niece Carmel (Kennedy), grandchildren William, Maria, Brianna and Stephen, daughter-in-law Leah, son-in-law David, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, December 23 to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery.



Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford / Ballymun, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar Regional hospital, on Friday, December 20 of Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Catherine, her partner Eddie, her son and daughters Charlene, Shauna, Chantelle, Caithlin (Bobby Jo) and Ross, her brothers Mark, Darren and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, Ballymun at 11.30am followed by burial in Dardistown cemetery.



Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 21 of Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Bridie Smith. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Anne Marie Wright and Margaret, son Bernard, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Sean, Lucy, Mary and Kate, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Maureen Monaghan, Eileen Mulhern and Sheila McBreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Family Gowna at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr Clara Murtagh, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her Family and the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Saturday, December 21 of Sr Clara Murtagh, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan Town and formerly Piercetown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, USA, South Africa and Ireland. Predeceased by her brothers Sonny, Liam, Paddy, Oliver and Fr. Fintan, Columban Fathers and her sister Sr. Annunciata, Presentation Sisters, California.Will be sadly missed by her loving sister Dympna Newman, Piercetown, Ballynacargy, nieces, nephews, the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, all her relatives and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, December 23 at 11am in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan with burial after Mass in the Convent plot in Cullies Cemetery.



Patrick Casserly, Patrick Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalack, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Saturday, December 21 of Patrick Casserly, Patrick Street, Mullingar and late of Carrick, Ballinalack, Co Westmeath. He will be sadly missed by his children Shane, Thomas, Catherine, Ann-Marie, Amanda, Derek and Martina, brothers Michael and Tony, sisters Ann and Peggy, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Leney followed by burial in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

