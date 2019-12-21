Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 21, 2019 - evening

Peter Keenan, Ballygarive, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, December 20 of Peter Keenan, Ballygarive, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Lily (Elizabeth) and by his daughter-in-law Hazel. Peter will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Joe (Ahascragh, Ballinasloe), sisters Mary Mulfaul (Knockmartin, Longford) and Breege Mulfaul (Mullinalaghta, Co Longford), grandchildren Evan and Peter, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Sunday, December 22 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, December 23 in St Oliver’s Church, Cullyfad at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. House private please.

Felix McCaul, Ardagh, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, December 20 of Felix McCaul, Ardagh, Longford / Monaghan and late of Raferagh, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by his son Henry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his daughters Patricia (Australia) Margaret (Banbridge) and Janette (Banbridge), his sons Gerry (London), Ronnie (Dublin) and John (Ballymahon), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother John (Birmingham) and sister Mary (Birmingham), nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday evening, December 22 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, December 23 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Hospice Home Care Team care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh. House private please.

Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year and in the loving care of his family, on Friday, December 20 of Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Deeply regretted by his son Andy, daughter Catriona (O'Connor), niece Carmel (Kennedy), grandchildren William, Maria, Brianna and Stephen, daughter-in-law Leah, son-in-law David, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 22 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, December 23 to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery.



Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford / Ballymun, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar Regional hospital, on Friday, December 20 of Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Catherine, her partner Eddie, her son and daughters Charlene, Shauna, Chantelle, Caithlin (Bobby Jo) and Ross, her brothers Mark, Darren and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her daughter Shauna's residence 43 Coultry Road, Ballymun this Sunday afternoon, December 22 from 2pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, Ballymun at 11.30am followed by burial in Dardistown cemetery.



Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 21 of Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Bridie Smith. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Anne Marie Wright and Margaret, son Bernard, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Sean, Lucy, Mary and Kate, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Maureen Monaghan, Eileen Mulhern and Sheila McBreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road Cavan on Sunday evening, December 22 from 4.30pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Family Gowna at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Finian J O'Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, December 19 of Finian J O'Reilly (Snr) Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, Eircode H12HX08. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen and cherished father to his daughters; Mary Brady, Una McGahern, Colette O'Reilly, Noeline McDonnell, his sons; Philip, Eamonn and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family; sons-in-law; Gerry, Sean, Kieran, daughters-in-law; Margaret, Audrey, and Caroline, Colette's partner Tony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, December 21 from 11am-4pm with removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 22 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private at all other times. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Patrick Casserly, Patrick Street, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballinalack, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Saturday, December 21 of Patrick Casserly, Patrick Street, Mullingar and late of Carrick, Ballinalack, Co Westmeath. He will be sadly missed by his children Shane, Thomas, Catherine, Ann-Marie, Amanda, Derek and Martina, brothers Michael and Tony, sisters Ann and Peggy, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Oratory on Sunday, December 22 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Leney, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23 at 1pm followed by burial in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

