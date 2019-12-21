Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 21, 2019

Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year and in the loving care of his family, on Friday, December 20 of Stephen Clancy, Rathaspic, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Deeply regretted by his son Andy, daughter Catriona (O'Connor), niece Carmel (Kennedy), grandchildren William, Maria, Brianna and Stephen, daughter-in-law Leah, son-in-law David, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 22 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, December 23 to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rathaspic Cemetery.



Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford / Ballymun, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar Regional hospital, on Friday, December 20 of Ashling Walsh, No 10 The Granary, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Catherine, her partner Eddie, her son and daughters Charlene, Shauna, Chantelle, Caithlin (Bobby Jo) and Ross, her brothers Mark, Darren and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her daughter Shauna's residence 43 Coultry Road, Ballymun this Sunday afternoon, December 22 from 2pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, Ballymun at 11.30am followed by burial in Dardistown cemetery.



Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 21 of Brian Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan / Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Bridie Smith. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Anne Marie Wright and Margaret, son Bernard, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Sean, Lucy, Mary and Kate, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Maureen Monaghan, Eileen Mulhern and Sheila McBreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road Cavan on Sunday evening, December 22 from 4.30pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday, December 23 in the Church of the Holy Family Gowna at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Small, Leitrim, Coolarthy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 18 of Joseph Small, Leitrim, Coolarthy, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and sister Winifred. Deeply regretted by his wife Charlotte, his sons John, Fred, Alec and David, his daughter Sarah and his grandchildren. His sister Margaret, cousins, relatives and friends. Peace Perfect Peace.

Funeral Service in St Patrick's Church, Granard on Saturday, December 21 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 17 of Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved husband of Philomena. Loving father of Brendan Gormley (London) Marie Meegan (Termonfeckin) Grainne Shannon (Longford) Elaine Hawkins (Rathmore) Anthony Gormley (Pulladoey) and grandfather to his fifteen grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in law. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Fr Kevin (USA) Brendan (USA) Colm (Arva) John (Tipperary) Chris Hourican (Fostra), nieces, nephews and many neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way traffic system in operation to house.

Finian J O'Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, December 19 of Finian J O'Reilly (Snr) Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, Eircode H12HX08. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen and cherished father to his daughters; Mary Brady, Una McGahern, Colette O'Reilly, Noeline McDonnell, his sons; Philip, Eamonn and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family; sons-in-law; Gerry, Sean, Kieran, daughters-in-law; Margaret, Audrey, and Caroline, Colette's partner Tony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, December 21 from 11am-4pm with removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 22 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private at all other times. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Ellen Coyle (née Reilly), Moynagh Upper, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 85th year, on Thursday, December 19 of Ellen Coyle (née Reilly), Moynagh Upper, Finea and and late of Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Pat, James, John and Richie, sisters Rose, Katie and Mim. Sadly missed by her loving son Hughie, daughter-in -law Carmel (Hyland) Pullabawn, Cavan, grandchildren Tommie and Annie, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o The undertaker or any family member. House private please.



Nora Devine (née Dooner), Parnell Square & formerly of Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death has occurred of Nora Devine (née Dooner), Parnell Square & formerly of Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Beloved wife of Leonard and dearest mother to Stella & the late Caroline, son in law Thomas and cherished grandmother to Fiadh. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relativies, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 21 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the South Westmeath Hospice.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Michael J Bannon, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 18, of Michael J Bannon, Professor Emeritus, UCD and late of Clontarf, Dublin 3 and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly of Bawnboy, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Michelle, Aidan, Killian, Vivian and Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partner, Ranjith, Ciara, Roberta and Ciarán, adored grandchildren Enda and Dearbhla, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, December 21 to St Anthony’s Church, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 17 of Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Aidan, David and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 21 in St John’s Church, Lecarrow at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie