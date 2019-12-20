Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 20, 2019

Joseph Small, Leitrim, Coolarthy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 18 of Joseph Small, Leitrim, Coolarthy, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and sister Winifred. Deeply regretted by his wife Charlotte, his sons John, Fred, Alec and David, his daughter Sarah and his grandchildren. His sister Margaret, cousins, relatives and friends. Peace Perfect Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown from 5pm until 7pm on Friday, December 20 with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Service in St Patrick's Church, Granard on Saturday, December 21 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Brean Donnelly, 115 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital , on Tuesday, December 17 of Brean Donnelly, 115 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Patrick Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Former employee of An Post, Longford. He is survived by his brother Tony (Dublin) and his nieces and nephews of the Donnelly, Lynam, Deegan, Dennison, Boylan, Smyth and Devaney families.

Removal to arrive to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Friday, December 20 for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery, Mullingar. ‘Le leas go raibh a ainm dílis, Ni being a leitheid an arís’.

Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 17 of Peader Gormley, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Beloved husband of Philomena. Loving father of Brendan Gormley (London) Marie Meegan (Termonfeckin) Grainne Shannon (Longford) Elaine Hawkins (Rathmore) Anthony Gormley (Pulladoey) and grandfather to his fifteen grandchildren, sons in law and daughters in law. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Fr Kevin (USA) Brendan (USA) Colm (Arva) John (Tipperary) Chris Hourican (Fostra), nieces, nephews and many neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Pulladoey on Friday, December 20 from 1pm to 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal on Friday to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way traffic system in operation to house.

Finian J O'Reilly, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, December 19 of Finian J O'Reilly (Snr) Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, Eircode H12HX08. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen and cherished father to his daughters; Mary Brady, Una McGahern, Colette O'Reilly, Noeline McDonnell, his sons; Philip, Eamonn and Declan. He will be sadly missed by his loving family; sons-in-law; Gerry, Sean, Kieran, daughters-in-law; Margaret, Audrey, and Caroline, Colette's partner Tony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his home on Friday, December 20 from 2pm-10pm and on Saturday, December 21 from 11am-4pm with removal to The Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 22 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private at all other times. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Ellen Coyle (née Reilly), Moynagh Upper, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in her 85th year, on Thursday, December 19 of Ellen Coyle (née Reilly), Moynagh Upper, Finea and and late of Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Pat, James, John and Richie, sisters Rose, Katie and Mim. Sadly missed by her loving son Hughie, daughter-in -law Carmel (Hyland) Pullabawn, Cavan, grandchildren Tommie and Annie, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours, and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Friday evening, December 20 arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrick at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o The undertaker or any family member. House private please.



Nora Devine (née Dooner), Parnell Square & formerly of Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death has occurred of Nora Devine (née Dooner), Parnell Square & formerly of Killinure, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Beloved wife of Leonard and dearest mother to Stella & the late Caroline, son in law Thomas and cherished grandmother to Fiadh. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relativies, neighbours & friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Friday, December 20 at the Strand Funeral Home from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 21 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the South Westmeath Hospice.

Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), Clonaslee, Laois / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 79th year, on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy), London, England and late of Clonaslee, Co Laois and Strokestown, Roscommon. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret, her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in-law Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Anne Shally (née McHugh), Tonlagee, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, December 18 of Anne Shally (née McHugh), Tonlagee, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Pat (Packie) and much loved mother of Anthony, John, Angela and Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Jack & Bridie McHugh, Elphin St. Strokestown. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law Aisling & Caroline, Kevin Patricia's fiancée, grandchildren Luke, Sadhbh, Eoin & Saoirse, brothers Michael, Pat, Jackie, sisters Mary, Josette, Margaret, Brigid, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, December 20 to St Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of, to the PatientComfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital, or Derrane Resource Centre, Roscommon.

Michael J Bannon, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Bawnboy, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 18, of Michael J Bannon, Professor Emeritus, UCD and late of Clontarf, Dublin 3 and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly of Bawnboy, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Michelle, Aidan, Killian, Vivian and Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and partner, Ranjith, Ciara, Roberta and Ciarán, adored grandchildren Enda and Dearbhla, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday, December 20 with family gathering from 5pm until 7pm, all are welcome. Removal on Saturday morning, December 21 to St Anthony’s Church, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2019 of Patrick Gerard (Gerry) Gilheaney, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim and Sunnyside, New York, USA, in New York (son of the late John James Gilheaney and Katie (Logan) Gilheaney).

He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, December 20 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Perlmutter Cancer Centre NY c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Thomas (Tom) O'Connell, Raheny, Dublin / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 94th year under the outstanding care of Beaumont Hospital and Sybil Hill Nursing Home, after a short illness courageously borne, on Monday, December 16 of Thomas (Tom) O'Connell, Raheny, Dublin and formerly Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath. Late of Department of Health and Donabate GC. Beloved husband of the late Marie and loving father to Padhraic, Aedan and Maura. Sadly missed by his children, daughters-in-law Karen and Bernadette, son in-law Paul, grandchildren Adam, Katie, Maureen and Tom, nieces and nephews.

Arriving on Friday, December 20 at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Killester, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 17 of Donal Fallon, St John's, Lecarrow, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Aidan, David and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Friday evening, December 20 from 5.30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St John’s Church, Lecarrow. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

