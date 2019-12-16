Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 16, 2019

Gerry Hopkins, Caltramore, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Sunday, December 15 of Gerry Hopkins, Caltramore, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Josephine and by his brother Joe.

Gerry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Nancy Arnott (London), Margaret Cresham (Castlebar), Olive Walsh (Dublin) and Maura (New York), brothers Mick (Dublin & Carrick-on-Shannon), John (Leitrim, Newtownforbes) and Thomas (Cleghill, Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (Eircode N39 EC81) on Monday, December 16 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, December 17 to arrive at The Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of the Orchid Unit, St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, on Saturday, December 14 of Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, daughter Olive and son Brendan. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ethna (Gleeson) and Carmel (Masterson), sons in law Michael and John, brothers Paddy, Tom and Jim, sister Bernadette, grandchildren Colin, Helena, Claire, Fiona, Cathal, Ruth, Victoria and Leonard and her 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Monday, December 16 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, Co Longford, for 11am Mass on Tuesday, December 17. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Madge McShane (née Davis), 30 Korum Square, Strabane, Tyrone / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane, on Sunday, December 15 of Madge McShane (née Davis), 30 Koram Square, Strabane and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Mary, Brenda, Noel and the late baby Michael, dearly loved grandmother of Martin, Barry, Lindsay, Jonathan, Judi, Keelin, Gareth and the late Fiona and sister of Mary and Rosaleen.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, December 15 from 4pm. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, December 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 13 of Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia, Audrey and Ruth, sons Seamus, David and Frank, her brother Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 16 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan with burial afterwards in Legan new cemetery. House private on Sunday, please. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research, if desired, c/o Gogans funeral directors or any family member.

Patrick (Pat) Cooney, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinameen, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 11 of Patrick (Pat) Cooney of Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Killian, Niall, Ailbhe and Barry, loving Grandad of Lauren, Harley, Minn and Finn and brother of the late Pauline. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Helen, niece Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 16 at 10am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.

