Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 14, 2019 - evening

Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of the Orchid Unit, St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, on Saturday, December 14 of Maureen Cummins, Croshea, Mostrim, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, daughter Olive and son Brendan. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ethna (Gleeson) and Carmel (Masterson), sons in law Michael and John, brothers Paddy, Tom and Jim, sister Bernadette, grandchildren Colin, Helena, Claire, Fiona, Cathal, Ruth, Victoria and Leonard and her 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Monday, December 16 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, Co Longford, for 11am Mass on Tuesday, December 17. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 13 of Bridie Whelan (née Boyce), Legan, Longford / Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her daughters Patricia, Audrey and Ruth, sons Seamus, David and Frank, her brother Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Sunday evening, December 15 to St Mary's Church, Legan, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Legan new cemetery. House private on Sunday, please. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research, if desired, c/o Gogans funeral directors or any family member.

Patrick (Pat) Cooney, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinameen, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, December 11 of Patrick (Pat) Cooney of Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Killian, Niall, Ailbhe and Barry, loving Grandad of Lauren, Harley, Minn and Finn and brother of the late Pauline. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister Helen, niece Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, December 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, December 16 at 10am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.

Kevin McLynn, Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Thursday, December 12 of Kevin McLynn, Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Michael and Maureen and infant brother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Eamon, sisters Betty, Nuala, Kathleen, Bernie and Pauline, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral on Sunday, December 15 after 11am Mass in the church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday, please.

Seamus Caffrey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2019 of Seamus Caffrey, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his son Jim, sisters Eileen, Sheila, and Peggy. Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Chris, son Gary, daughter Marie, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Darragh, Cillian, Daniel and Ryan, nieces, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 15 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

