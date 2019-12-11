Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 9 of Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford town. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Gurren).

Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Rosaleen, daughters Catherine Keane (Ardagh) and Sandra Dunbar (Dunboyne), sons Michael (Longford) and Fergus (Melbourne), brothers Seán, Mattie and Gerry, sister Mary Tiernan, daughters-in-law Bríd and Deirdre, sons-in-law Martin and Marc, grandchildren Aisling, Emer, Dearvla, Tara, Ronan, Orla, Ciara, Fergal, Sinead, Conor, Niamh, James and Niall, great-grandchild Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 YD99) on Wednesday, December 11 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 12 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.House private please.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, December 7 of Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. May Una Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday , December 11 at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

