Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 9 of Michael Nevin, The Demesne, Longford town. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Gurren).

Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Rosaleen, daughters Catherine Keane (Ardagh) and Sandra Dunbar (Dunboyne), sons Michael (Longford) and Fergus (Melbourne), brothers Seán, Mattie and Gerry, sister Mary Tiernan, daughters-in-law Bríd and Deirdre, sons-in-law Martin and Marc, grandchildren Aisling, Emer, Dearvla, Tara, Ronan, Orla, Ciara, Fergal, Sinead, Conor, Niamh, James and Niall, great-grandchild Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 YD99) on Wednesday, December 11 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 12 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.House private please.

Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan / Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, December 6 of Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan and late of Micknaugh, Killoe, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerry, daughter Ann, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Bobby, brother Sheamus, sisters Ann Vaughan (Prunty, Longford), Margaret (New York), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, December 7 of Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. May Una Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Tuesday, December 10 from 5.30 pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday , December 11 at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, on Saturday, December 7 of Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; Séan and infant son; Mel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Shane and Enda, her brothers; George and Tom, daughter-in-law; Raquel, Enda's partner Sheila, sister-in-law; Margaret, grandsons; Séan and Conor, nephews; Kenneth and Thomas, niece; Caroline, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial to Cloone new cemetery.

Eugene (Aoine) Reynolds, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, December 7 of Eugene (Aoine) Reynolds, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, children Mairead, Sean and Brian, brother Michael, sisters Annie and Maggie, daughters-in-law Roisin and Maeve, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Davin, Aoife, Ines and Luke. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Oncology Unit, The Mater Private c/o The Funeral Director or any family member.

Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year and in the loving care of the staff of Cedars Floor in Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin, on Saturday, December 7, of Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath. Predeceased by Charlie, Dettie, Maisie, Matt and Bunny. Sadly missed by her sisters Peg and Carmel, brothers Paddy and Sean, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Rialto. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros 01 4541666.

Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), Slieve View, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballincollig, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 5, of Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), 9 Slieve View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballincollig, Co Cork, peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of Barney. Predeceased by her sister Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; Barney, daughter; Ruth, son; Leonard (UK), brother; Larry (Charleville), sisters; Sheila (UK) and Helen ( Youghal, Co Cork), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Anna Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, December 10 from 4pm - 5pm followed by private cremation.

