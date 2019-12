Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 9, 2019

Catherine Shields, Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, December 6 of Catherine Shields, Cappagh, Ballinalack, Westmeath / Longford. Deeply regretted by her sister Connie, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen with burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery.

Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Cavan / Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, December 6 of Bridie Murphy (née Canning), 29 Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan and late of Micknaugh, Killoe, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry, son Gerry, daughter Ann, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Bobby, brother Sheamus, sisters Ann Vaughan (Prunty, Longford), Margaret (New York), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home (H14 R583) on Monday, December 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Belturbet on Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in her home, on Thursday, December 5 of Mary Maughan, No 10 An Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Longford.

Mary will be forever missed by her loving family and friends. In Life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, December 7 of Una Murphy (née O'Keeffe), Renefarna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Sadly missed by her husband Pa, sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Collette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sister Maura Rhatigan, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine her most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, her nieces, nephews, relatives and wider family. May Una Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Tuesday, December 10 from 5.30 pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday , December 11 at 11.30am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, on Saturday, December 7 of Maureen Tiernan (née Crawford), Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband; Séan and infant son; Mel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Shane and Enda, her brothers; George and Tom, daughter-in-law; Raquel, Enda's partner Sheila, sister-in-law; Margaret, grandsons; Séan and Conor, nephews; Kenneth and Thomas, niece; Caroline, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill (N41 XE39) on Monday, December 9 from 3pm - 5.45pm followed by prayers.Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone for 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 12 noon followed by burial to Cloone new cemetery.

Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, December 7 of Vincent Hoban, Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly Monivea, Galway. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne, Sr Isobella and Patsy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s Church Carrigallen on Monday, December 9 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis de go Raibh a anam dilis.

James (Jimmy) Galligan, Drumuck, Stradone, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 7 of James (Jimmy) Galligan, Drumuck, Stradone, Cavan, formerly Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annamae, sons Barry & Noel, daughters-in-law Breda & Colette, grandchildren Orla, Liam & Sophie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, December 9 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Clifferna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, c/o PJ Brady, Funeral Undertaker or any family member. House private at all times please.

Eugene (Aoine) Reynolds, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, December 7 of Eugene (Aoine) Reynolds, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, children Mairead, Sean and Brian, brother Michael, sisters Annie and Maggie, daughters-in-law Roisin and Maeve, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Davin, Aoife, Ines and Luke. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Carrickakillew (N91X961) on Monday, December 9 from 1pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Oncology Unit, The Mater Private c/o The Funeral Director or any family member.

Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year and in the loving care of the staff of Cedars Floor in Beneavin House Nursing Home, Glasnevin, on Saturday, December 7, of Brigid (Bridie) Shannon, Kilmainham, Dublin / Streete, Westmeath. Predeceased by Charlie, Dettie, Maisie, Matt and Bunny. Sadly missed by her sisters Peg and Carmel, brothers Paddy and Sean, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros, Funeral Home, The Haven, Crumlin 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Monday, December 9 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Rialto. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros 01 4541666.

May Cosgrove (née O'Beirne), Butlersbridge, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of May Cosgrove (nee O’Beirne) Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband PJ, brothers Charlie and Pat and sister Nellie. Deeply regretted by her brother Willie O’Beirne, Whiterock (Ballinamore, Co Leitrim), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, all her relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon in St Aidan’s Church, Butlersbridge followed by Burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge.

Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), Slieve View, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballincollig, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 5, of Anna O'Boy (née Buckley), 9 Slieve View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Ballincollig, Co Cork, peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of Barney. Predeceased by her sister Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband; Barney, daughter; Ruth, son; Leonard (UK), brother; Larry (Charleville), sisters; Sheila (UK) and Helen ( Youghal, Co Cork), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Anna Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, December 10 from 4pm - 5pm followed by private cremation.

