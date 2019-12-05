Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 5, 2019

Ken Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford Town, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his brother Louis’ home, following an illness bravely borne, on Monday, December 2, of Ken Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford Town, Longford / Dublin. Predeceased by his father Louis. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Teresa, brothers Ernie (Texas) and Louis, sister Martina, sisters-in-law Lisa and Caroline, aunts Kathleen and Eileen, uncle Tommy Naughton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 5, in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Longford Palliative care team and the Irish Cancer Society for the care shown to Ken during his illness.

Bridget Ann Slevin (née Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan / Curry, Sligo

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on Tuesday, December 3 of Bridget Ann Slevin (nee Gilligan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan/ Yonkers New York and formerly Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers John, Luke, Tom, Mike, Martin, sisters Mary Leahy and Janie.

Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family sons John and Jimmy, daughters Ann Marie and Kathleen, brothers Paddy and Brendan (Curry), sisters Sr Kathleen (Tubbercurry), Margaret McLean (Ballycastle, Mayo), Philomena Connelly (Tuam, Galway), Ethna Hynes (Kilrush, Clare) and Janie Wynne (England). Her adored grandchildren Sinead, Fiona, Aine, Iain, Robert, Shauna, Keri Anne, Peter, Colleen, Niall and Kate, daughters in Law Carol and Maureen, sons in law Johnny and Peter, beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, relatives and family friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Peter Lynch Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh Co. Cavan eircode H12W522 on Thursday, December 5 from 4pm to 10pm and again on Friday, December 6 all day. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 7 in St Mary’s Church Bruskey, after which Ann will be repatriated to New York. Family flowers only please, in her memory honour Ann by being kind to others.

Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 3 of Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Ann Keogh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ursula (nee Kelly), children Tara Tighe (Clonfree, Strokestown), Lisa Cosgrove (Moylough), John, Michael, Deirdre Doorley (Monivea), his brother John (Slatta), his sister Eileen Boland (Ballyleague). Very sadly missed by his ten grandchildren - Keelin, Layna, Stephen, Aishlinn, Oran, Shane, David, Alexandra, Georgia and Andrew, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Ian, Liam, Anthony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Michael , Graffogue (Eir Code F42R260) on Thursday, December 5 from 4-8pm. Funeral on Friday, December 6 in St Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CROI c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.



Sr Carmel McEnroy, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 3 of Sr Carmel McEnroy, 6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore, Galway and formerly Carrrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co Longford, and Columbia, Missouri. Surrounded by family and friends, peacefully at Brampton Care Nursing Home, Oranmore.

Predeceased by her sisters Bernadette, Sr Gabriel and brother Ignatius. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, Rita (Fitzgerald), and Noreen (Smith) her brother, Brian, sister-in-law, Anne, brother-in-law Brian Smith, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, many friends and Sisters of Mercy, Western Province. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Teaghlach Mhuire Chapel, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore on Thursday, December 5 from 3pm with removal to St Brigid’s Church, Ballybane at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, followed by funeral service at Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare, V14 PV30. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Galway Hospice. Ar dheis Dē go raibh a h-anam dílis.



Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his late residence, on Tuesday, December 3 of Paddy McGloin, Cloone, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Thursday, December 5 from 12 midday till 5pm. Removal of remains from his late residence to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 6 at 1:30pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul care of Gilmartins Undertakers or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie