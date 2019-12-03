Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - evening

Ken Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford Town, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his brother Louis’ home, following an illness bravely borne, on Monday, December 2, of Ken Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford Town, Longford / Dublin. Predeceased by his father Louis. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Teresa, brothers Ernie (Texas) and Louis, sister Martina, sisters-in-law Lisa and Caroline, aunts Kathleen and Eileen, uncle Tommy Naughton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Wednesday, December 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 5, in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Longford Palliative care team and the Irish Cancer Society for the care shown to Ken during his illness.

Patrick (Patsy) Murtagh, Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his son Padraig and daughter in law Margaret's home, on Monday, December 2, of Patrick (Patsy) Murtagh, Glenmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sons Padraig, Ciaran and Karl, sisters, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal and funeral on Wednesday, December 4 arriving at St Colmcille's Church Aughnacliffe for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 105th year, at her daughter's home on Saturday, November 30 of Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Anne will be lovingly missed by her daughter Una, her sisters Rose McCormack (Legan) and Bridgeen Barry (London), nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Community Care at St Joseph's care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or Una. House private.

Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, December 3 of Stephen Colligan, Graffogue, Scramogue, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Ann Keogh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ursula (nee Kelly), children Tara Tighe (Clonfree, Strokestown), Lisa Cosgrove (Moylough), John, Michael, Deirdre Doorley (Monivea), his brother John (Slatta), his sister Eileen Boland (Ballyleague). Very sadly missed by his ten grandchildren - Keelin, Layna, Stephen, Aishlinn, Oran, Shane, David, Alexandra, Georgia and Andrew, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Ian, Liam, Anthony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Michael , Graffogue (Eir Code F42R260) on Thursday, December 5 from 4-8pm. Funeral on Friday, December 6 in St Anne's Church, Scramogue at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CROI c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass or any family member.

Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and attentive care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Saturday, November 30 of Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary. He will be very sadly missed by his sons Simon, Neil and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Matt and John, sister Mai, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.

Joyce McGuinness (née Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital, on Sunday, December 1 of Joyce McGuinness (nee Jacobs), Belmont Heights, Drumsna, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Mac and son-in-law Geoff. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine Walker, (Drumsna) and Eileen Pitts (England), son-in-law Alan, granddaughter Victoria Supple (Boyle), grandson Steven, great grandchildren Pippa, Luka and Leo, grandson-in-law Kieran, granddaughter-in-law Carla, sister Kathleen (England), brother Kenneth (England), sister-in-law Audrey, relatives, neighbours and friends. At Rest.

Removal on Wednesday morning, December 4 to St George's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Funeral Service at 11.30am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4pm. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times, please.



Michael Collins, Upper Port, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the presence of his loving wife Pauline, on Monday, December 2, of Michael Collins, Upper Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and former caretaker and fireman in Elphin and Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Paul, daughter Caroline, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Madeleine, grandchildren Aaron, Eric, Sofia and Maya, great-grandson Cameron, brother-in-law Martin and sister-in-law Noreen, extended family, his many friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, December 4 to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.



