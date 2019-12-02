Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 2, 2019

Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 105th year, at her daughter's home on Saturday, November 30 of Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Anne will be lovingly missed by her daughter Una, her sisters Rose McCormack (Legan) and Bridgeen Barry (London), nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Tuesday, December 3 from 4pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Community Care at St Joseph's care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or Una. House private.

Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Saturday, November 30 of Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Helen. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Katie and sister Rose (New York), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Longford on Monday, December 2 from 10am with prayers at 11am followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Legga for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish New Cemetery.

Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and attentive care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Saturday, November 30 of Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary. He will be very sadly missed by his sons Simon, Neil and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Matt and John, sister Mai, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon (eircode F42 NH27) on Tuesday evening, December 3 from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.



Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Friday, November 29 of Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown and formerly of Longford Town.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Bernadette and the late Maria. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Andrew, Rebecca, Alex and Jack, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law Pat and Martin, sisters-in-law Eileen and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Corduff on Monday morning, December 2 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Patrick Joseph, PJ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness, on Wednesday, November 27 of Patrick Joseph ‘PJ’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway.

Predeceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunt in law, cousins, relatives and many friends. May PJ Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 2 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie