Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 1, 2019

Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, November 30 of Anne Byrne (née Gannon), Ardagh, Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford on Saturday, November 30 of Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Helen. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Katie and sister Rose (New York), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary Bridget Connor (née Gillen), Barnacor, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Thursday, November 28 of Mary Bridget Connor (nee Gillen), Barnacor, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ned and her sister Teresa (Durcan). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Peter Mel (Ardagh) and Larry (Ballyjamesduff), sisters-in-law Nollaig and Mary, brothers-in-law Seamus and Johnny, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends and her dear friend Margaret. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 1 at 12.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro. Burial afterwards in Lanesboro Cemetery.

Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and attentive care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Saturday, November 30 of Patrick Murphy, Coolshaughtena, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Mary. He will be very sadly missed by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Friday, November 29 of Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown and formerly of Longford Town.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Bernadette and the late Maria. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Andrew, Rebecca, Alex and Jack, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law Pat and Martin, sisters-in-law Eileen and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Corduff on Monday morning, December 2 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, November 28 of former publican Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Pat and Kathleen, her sister Kathleen and her aunt Minnie Clarke. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Sunday, December 1 after 11.30am Mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph, PJ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness, on Wednesday, November 27 of Patrick Joseph ‘PJ’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway.

Predeceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunt in law, cousins, relatives and many friends. May PJ Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Sunday, December 1 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie