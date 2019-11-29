Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 29, 2019 - evening

Mary Bridget Connor (née Gillen), Barnacor, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Thursday, November 28 of Mary Bridget Connor (nee Gillen), Barnacor, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ned and her sister Teresa (Durcan). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Peter Mel (Ardagh) and Larry (Ballyjamesduff), sisters-in-law Nollaig and Mary, brothers-in-law Seamus and Johnny, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends and her dear friend Margaret. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Farrell’s Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Saturday, November 30 from 3pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, December 1 at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Lanesboro Cemetery.



Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Friday, November 29 of Francis (Frank) Clarke, Blanchardstown and formerly of Longford Town.

Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Bernadette and the late Maria. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Ian, grandchildren Andrew, Rebecca, Alex and Jack, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law Pat and Martin, sisters-in-law Eileen and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on Saturday evening, November 30 from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Corduff on Monday morning, December 2 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Thursday, November 28 of former publican Elizabeth (Betty) Fox, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Pat and Kathleen, her sister Kathleen and her aunt Minnie Clarke. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Manor Nursing Home, this Saturday evening, November 30 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral on Sunday, December 1 after 11.30am Mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Michael Coffey, Toome & recently No. 7 Marian Villas, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 27 of Michael Coffey, Toome & recently No. 7 Marian Villas, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Mary and sister Cappie. Sadly missed by his niece, nephew, grandnieces (U.S.A.), cousins, friends in day care centre, relatives, many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Saturday, November 30 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 11am followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph, PJ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness, on Wednesday, November 27 of Patrick Joseph ‘PJ’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway.

Predeceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunt in law, cousins, relatives and many friends. May PJ Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Sunday, December 1 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please.



Thérèse Edwards (née Coyle), The Willows, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, November 22, 2019 of Thérèse Edwards (nee Coyle), The Willows, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Ciara and son Luke, her mother Rita, her brothers Michael and Seán and her sister Cathy, extended family, work colleagues, friends, neighbours & all who knew her. Rest in Peace.

Memorial Mass will be offered for Thérèse in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Saturday, November 30, at 11am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie