Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Frances McLoughlin, Pallas, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Monday, November 25, 2019 of Frances McLoughlin, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her brothers TJ and James. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home this Tuesday, November 26 from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21 of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Carmel Uí Choisdealbha, beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aishling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran, sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends.

Memorial mass to take place in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday, November 29 at 12 noon. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

Ann Smith (née Kiernan), Mullaghboy, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, November 23 of Ann Smith (née Kiernan), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved wife of Michael. Predeceased by her brother Cyril. Deeply regretted by her son Enda and partner Elayne, daughter Emer and partner Tommy, son Sean, Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Clodagh, Tommy, Danny, brother Aodhie, sister Bernadette, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, November 26 from 12 noon to 10pm. Removal to arrive to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey on Wednesday, November 27 at 12noon for funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Mullaghboy cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Shuttle bus from Bruskey Church to the house on Tuesday. May She Rest in Peace.

Sean Gilheaney, Bunnymore, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 24 of Sean Gilheaney, Bunnymore, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Cornafoster, Fenagh, Leitrim. Retired Publican.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael, Keelen and David, grandchildren Kayleigh, Lucy, Jack and Reece, brothers, sisters, daughter in law, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

House private on Tuesday, November 26 please. Removal on Tuesday evening, November 26 to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh new cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie