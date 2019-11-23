Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 23, 2019

Kenneth Sheridan, Camlisk, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Friday, November 22 of Kenneth (Ken) Sheridan, Camlisk, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his loving wife Yvonne, brothers Frank, Seamus, Bill and Oliver. Sadly missed by his loving son Derek, daughter Sharon (Thompson), sisters Marie Sheahan (Swinford), Anne Heneghan (Kiltimagh), son-in-law Anthony, sisters-in-law Gwen O'Ferrall, Molly Sheridan, Margaret Sheridan, Chris Sheridan, brother-in-law Connie O'Ferrall, adored grandchildren Laura, Mark, Aoife, Emma, Sarah, Leah and Ryan, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Derek's home, Neidín, Curryline Close, Newtownforbes, Co Longford (Eircode N39 YH57), on Saturday, November 23 from 2pm until 7pm and on Sunday, November 24 from 2pm until 5pm, with removal to arrive in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 25 at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Care Centre, Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Frank Kilbride Funeral Director or any family member. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21 of Carmel Costello (née Farrelly), Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford. Carmel Uí Choisdealbha, beloved wife of James (deceased), mother of Alan, Lisa, Aishling, Clíodhna and Dara. Mamó to Doireann, Siún, Donagh and Odhran, sister of Ann, Mel, Seán (deceased), Angela, Colette, Imelda, Bernadette, Philomena and Tom. Sadly missed by all extended family and wide circle of friends.

Memorial mass to take place in St Cronan's Church, Roscrea on Friday,November 29 at 12 noon. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

Ann Smith, Mullaghboy, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Saturday, November 23 of Ann Smith, Mullaghboy, Ballinagh, Cavan. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Henry English, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 22 of Henry English, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath and late of Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette (née Stokes) and infant son Henry. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Gerard and Declan, his cherished grandson Harry, brother Joe, daughter-in-law Marissa, Declan's partner Breandán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Henry Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 24 at 12.30pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scan Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. House private please.

Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (née Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin, Kerry / Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Kerry, on Tuesday, November 19 of Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (nee Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by her husband, John 2005 and son, Tim 2017. Deeply mourned by her loving family, sons John, Paul and Phil, daughters June and Laura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 23 at 10.30am in St James' Church, Killorglin. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.



Tony Lynch, 23 Meadow Park, Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital on Thursday, November 21, 2019 of Tony Lynch, 23 Meadow Park, Cavan and late of London and Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Pauline, Family and Friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive at The Cathedral Ss Patrick and Felim, Cavan for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, November 23, followed by Cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. No Flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.



