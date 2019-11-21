Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 21, 2019

Mary Margaret (Maura) Dennehy (née Neary), formerly of Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 18 of Mary Margaret (Maura) Dennehy (nee Neary), formerly of Woodlawn, Killashee, Longford.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Jackie, sons Daniel and Raymond, brothers Pat and Robert, daughter-in-law Michelle and son-in-law Ollie Murray, grandchildren, Kieran, Siobhan, Dónal, Niamh, Bláithin, Michael and Connor, her partner Patrick (PJ) Gallery, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, November 21 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, November 22 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Killashee. Interment afterwards in Killashee cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Ollie Cox Injury Fund.

Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (née Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin, Kerry / Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Kerry, on Tuesday, November 19 of Mary Josephine (Maureen) Linehan (nee Smyth), Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by her husband, John 2005 and son, Tim 2017. Deeply mourned by her loving family, sons John, Paul and Phil, daughters June and Laura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Ardmoniel, Killorglin on Friday, November 22 from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St James' Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 23 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.



Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, November 15, of Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford and De Beers, Shannon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and daughter Natalie, his sister Eithne and brothers Andy, Kieran and Fr Louis. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Sheila and son Simon. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Chris, his granddaughters Laura, Ciara, Emma and Sorcha, his grandsons Aidan, Kieran and Ryan, his brother Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Thursday, November 21 at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Diabetes Association Ireland.

Mel McNally, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, of Mel McNally, Harlow, Essex and formerly of St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Kit). Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Rita, son Malcolm, grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Erin and Katie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 21 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Anna Mulrennan (née Smith), Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 19 of Anna Mulrennan (née Smith), Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the recently deceased John Joe and much loved mother of Michael and Miriam. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Bláithín, Éadaoin and Anna, great-grandchild Ivy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, wonderful and supportive neighbour's and many friends.

Removal on Thursday November 21 to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, November 16 of Mr Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his sons Kevin, Stephen, and Michael, daughter Janet, daughters-in-law Sylvia, Kerry, and Michael’s partner Lindsey. Son-in-law Carl, sisters Tess and Cath, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Tom and David, much loved Grandfather to his eleven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Thursday morning, November 21 to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert New Cemetery. House private outside reposing time please.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo. May Ken’s gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace.

