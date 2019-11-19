Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Joseph (Joe) Mulvihill, The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 16, of Joseph (Joe) Mulvihill, The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel, Longford and formerly Claris, Newtowncashel. He was predeceased by his parents Brian and Bridget, brothers Robert, Bernard and James (Kevin), sister Pauline Hynes. Joe will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Teresa (Tess), sons Joseph and Brian, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Margaret, grandchildren Seoighe, Zara, Josh, Bláithín and Seosamh, sister Bridget (Bridie), brother-in-law Frank Hynes (Galway), sisters-in-law Mona (UK) and Kathleen, nephews, nieces and his many good neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Joe.

Reposing in his home (The Brow Cross, Newtowncashel) Eircode N39V9W2, on Tuesday, November 19 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20 in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, at 11am, followed by burial in Saints Island Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell, Clough, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Sunday, November 17, of Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell, Clough, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Noreen. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family Mairead, Joe, Eamonn, and Michéal. His adored grandchildren Dylan, Katie, Cian, Niall, Shauna, Luke, Ella, Saoirse, Tommy, and Cathal, daughters in law Clare, Martina, and Yvonne, son in law Kieran Mc Cabe. His sisters Margie Elliffe (Mullingar) Eileen Hughes (Mullingar) and brother Seamus (Clonbroney), sisters-in-law Lena, Mary and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and his large circle of friends and neighbours. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son and daughter in law Joe and Clare at Clough, Granard, Co Longford (eircode N39 CF75) on Tuesday, November 19 from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Carra, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please.

Michael Rooney, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St James's Hospital, Dublin, following a short illness, on Sunday, November 17, of Michael Rooney, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his 12 year old grandson Aaron. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Anne, sons Chris, Stephen and Paul, daughters Liz (McCormack), Lorraine (Halvey), Debbie (Keyes) and Marie (Farrell). Fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, his 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Tuesday, November 19 from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, November 20 from the home of his son Stephen to St Mary's Church, Legan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the CCU St James's Hospital, Dublin.

Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford / Mahon, Cork



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Friday, November 15, of Mary Kelly (née Dinneen), 28 Retirement Village, Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, Longford, native of Macroom, Co Cork.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie, her daughter Charlotte, son-in-law John, grandsons Sean and Tommy, brothers Frank and Ted, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Tuesday afternoon, November 19 from 1pm until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20 at 11am, followed by Burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, November 15, of Desmond Eustace, Tullyglass Hill, Shannon, Clare and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford and De Beers, Shannon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn and daughter Natalie, his sister Eithne and brothers Andy, Kieran and Fr Louis. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughter Sheila and son Simon. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Chris, his granddaughters Laura, Ciara, Emma and Sorcha, his grandsons Aidan, Kieran and Ryan, his brother Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Thursday, November 21 at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Diabetes Association Ireland.

Mel McNally, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, November 3, of Mel McNally, Harlow, Essex and formerly of St Bridget’s Terrace, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Kit). Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Rita, son Malcolm, grandchildren Thomas, Sophia, Erin and Katie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, November 20 from 3pm until 5pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral to arrive at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 21 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Noelle McHugh (née Carroll), Bunnybeg, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred of Noelle McHugh (née Carroll) Bunnybeg, Eslin Bridge, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, at her home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her father John Patrick Carroll and her infant sister Mary Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughters Aoife, Niamh, Cait, son James, mother Mary, brother John and sister in law Maria, brothers in law relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday, November 19 for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House strictly private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only , donations if desired to North West Hospice.Please note there will be a one way traffic system to her residence from the Carrick on Shannon to Mohill road on to the L3445 road. Ar dheis De go Raibh a hanam dilis.

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, November 16 of Mr Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his sons Kevin, Stephen, and Michael, daughter Janet, daughters-in-law Sylvia, Kerry, and Michael’s partner Lindsey. Son-in-law Carl, sisters Tess and Cath, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Tom and David, much loved Grandfather to his eleven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends.

Ken will repose in his home which he loved so dearly at Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 H1K7 this Wednesday evening, November 20 from 4pm until 9p.m. His remains will be removed on Thursday morning, November 21 to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert New Cemetery. House private outside reposing time please.

Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo. May Ken’s gentle soul rest in God’s loving peace.

