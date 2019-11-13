Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - evening

Tommy Gallagher, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the nurses and staff of the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, November 12, of Tommy Gallagher, Bracklin, Edgeworthstown, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Peter and his brother Patrick. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Loving father to Thomas, Patrick, Aaron and Ciaran. Sadly missed by his brother Peter, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Trisha, Ciara, Grace and Amey, his adored granddaughter Erin, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Bracklin (eircode N39Y527)on Thursday, November 14 from 3pm until 8pm and on Friday, November 15 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 16 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Michael (Micksey) Carley, Lislea, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, November 12 of Michael (Micksey) Carley, Lislea, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, stepchildren Sharon, Sean and Colleen, sister Mary, brother Brendan, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday, November 13 at his residence, Eircode N39 TN20, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 14 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, November 11 of Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim and formerly of Packów, Poland. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tomasz, son David, sister Maria, brother Bogdan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Spoczywaj w pokoju.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday, November 14 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 15 to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church , Rooskey for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Mary Rowan (née Smith), Clooneen, Moyvore, Westmeath / Moyvore, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 11 of Mary Rowan (née Smith) Clooneen, Moyvore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Gay. Sadly missed by her sons Vincent and Frank, daughters Rose, Ann and Gemma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary's Chapel, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Wednesday, November 13, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen Duignan (née Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of all the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, on Wednesday, November 13, of Kathleen Duignan (nee Reilly), Drumreask, Gorvagh, Leitrim, in her 89th year. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her husband Paddy.

Sadly missed by her daughter Catriona and her partner Colin, her sons Sean and his partner Margaret and Padraig and his wife Carmel, grandchildren Aisling, Conor and Michelle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, November 14 from 6pm to 9pm and on Friday, November 15 from 1pm to 4pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Ann Forde (née Shortt), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 12 of Mary Ann Forde née Shortt, Kiltyfea, Cloone, and Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her brothers and sister, son-in-law; Sean and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughters: Mary (Cloonboney, Mohill), Eileen Hughes (Drumlish) her brother; Michael Shortt (Cloone), son-in-law; Eamonn, Mary's partner; John Bradley, grandchildren; Paul, Kevin, Patricia, Sinead, Catherine, Mark and Michelle, sisters-in-law; Kathleen Rooney and Kathleen Shortt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Ann Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter Mary at Cloonboney, Mohill (Eircode N41 W5X2) on Wednesday, November 13 from 3pm - 9pm and on Thursday, November 14 from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15 at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.

Please note that there will be a one way traffic system in place.

Kathleen Gaffney (née Scally), Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, November 11 of Kathleen Gaffney (née Scally), Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, son Niall, daughters Tonette, Siobhán, Laura and Denise, sons-in-law Brendan, Eamon, Frank and Francis, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Paul, Stephen, Ian, Jason, Amy, Kedagh and Fiachna, great-grandchild Jack Seán, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.May Kathleen rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole on Thursday, November 14, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.

