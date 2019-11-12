Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - evening

Michael (Micksey) Carley, Lislea, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, November 12 of Michael (Micksey) Carley, Lislea, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, stepchildren Sharon, Sean and Colleen, sister Mary, brother Brendan, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday, November 13 at his residence, Eircode N39 TN20, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 14 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Monday, November 11 of Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim and formerly of Packów, Poland. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tomasz, son David, sister Maria, brother Bogdan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Spoczywaj w pokoju.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday, November 14 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, November 15 to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church , Rooskey for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Mary Rowan (née Smith), Clooneen, Moyvore, Westmeath / Moyvore, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 11 of Mary Rowan (née Smith) Clooneen, Moyvore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Gay. Sadly missed by her sons Vincent and Frank, daughters Rose, Ann and Gemma, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary's Chapel, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Wednesday, November 13, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 14 at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Maurice (Desmond) Mooney, Melview, Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, November 10 of Maurice (Desmond) Mooney, Melview, Derryharrow, Longford. Des,beloved husband and best friend of the late Anne (née O'Connor), loving father to Aoife, Daragh, Conall, Feargal and Dearbhla. Cherished brother of Eithne (Bennett) and the late Niall, Diarmuid (Derry), Donál and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his daughters in law Mary, Karen and Sinéad , grandchildren Aidan, Fiachra, Ronan, Nease, Ailbhe, Conall and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, November 13 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The family would like to thank Geri Crilly, the staff of the Hermitage Clinic and Laurel Lodge Nursing Home for the care and kindness shown to Des.

Mary Ann Forde (née Shortt), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 12 of Mary Ann Forde née Shortt, Kiltyfea, Cloone, and Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. May Mary Ann Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen Gaffney (née Scally), Coole, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, November 11 of Kathleen Gaffney (née Scally), Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, son Niall, daughters Tonette, Siobhán, Laura and Denise, sons-in-law Brendan, Eamon, Frank and Francis, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Paul, Stephen, Ian, Jason, Amy, Kedagh and Fiachna, great-grandchild Jack Seán, brothers, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.May Kathleen rest in peace.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole on Thursday, November 14, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.

Mary McHugh (née Kelly), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, November 10 of Mary McHugh (nee Kelly), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim, in the tender loving care of the staff in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Joan (McNulty), sons Raymond, Noel, Philip, Desmond & Donal, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great grand-daughter, her sister Elizabeth McNiffe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, November 13 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.



Angela Gibbons (née Rourke), Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Sunday, November 10, of Angela Gibbons (née Rourke), Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons Declan and Noel, daughters Carmel and Cathy, brother Laurie and Robbie, sisters Marion (Madden) and Carmel, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Angela rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, November 13 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

