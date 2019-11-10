Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 10, 2019 - evening

JP Casey, Drumnee, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Hospital Longford, on Sunday, November 10 of JP Casey, Drumnee, Newtowncashel, Co Longford and formerly of Loughbonnow, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Rose and Eileen and brother James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, his sons Michael, Owen and Emmet, sisters Evelyn, Maureen and Elizabeth, daughter in law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at St Joseph's Chapel, Longford on Monday, November 11 from 4.30pm followed by prayers at 6.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 12 at 12 noon burial afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery.



Maurice (Desmond) Mooney, Melview, Derryharrow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, November 10 of Maurice (Desmond) Mooney, Melview, Derryharrow, Longford. Des,beloved husband and best friend of the late Anne (née O'Connor), loving father to Aoife, Daragh, Conall, Feargal and Dearbhla. Cherished brother of Eithne (Bennett) and the late Niall, Diarmuid (Derry), Donál and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his daughters in law Mary, Karen and Sinéad , grandchildren Aidan, Fiachra, Ronan, Nease, Ailbhe, Conall and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, November 12 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, November 13 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Christopher's Services, Longford. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The family would like to thank Geri Crilly, the staff of the Hermitage Clinic and Laurel Lodge Nursing Home for the care and kindness shown to Des.

Kathleen McHugh (née Donohoe), Corglass, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, November 9 of Kathleen McHugh, (nee Donohoe) Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted Mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving Family and extended Family, her adored grandchildren, Óisín, Niamh, and Éabha, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday, November 11 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 12 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legga, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen Harte (née Mulligan), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Saturday, November 9 of Helen Harte (née Mulligan), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn and her granddaughter Eimear. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters John, Geraldine (Cullen), Brendan, Mary (Morrissey), Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Anne, Paul and Helen, her brothers Pat, Dinny, Sean and Michael and her sister Sr Anna, her grandchildren, in-laws, extended family and her neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, November 11 from 4pm to 8pm. Eircode N39F1P9. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 12 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Longford or the Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 6 of Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received. Private cremation will take place at a later date. House private please.

Pat McDonnell, Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 8 of Pat McDonnell, Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, sons Colm, Breen, Matt, Kenneth, Martin, daughters Anne, Phyllis, Siobhan, grandchildren Shane, Sophie, Natasha and Orlaith, brothers Tom and Ben, sister Ita, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 11 at 11am in St Brigid's Church Mountnugent followed by interment in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan), Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Saturday, November 9, of Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, November 11 from 1pm until 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 12 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Angela Gibbons (née Rourke), Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Sunday, November 10, of Angela Gibbons (née Rourke), Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons Declan and Noel, daughters Carmel and Cathy, brother Laurie and Robbie, sisters Marion (Madden) and Carmel, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Angela rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on the Dublin Road, Castlepollard on Tuesday, November 12 from 1pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 13 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or www.lauralynn.ie/donate

