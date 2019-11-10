Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 10, 2019

Kathleen McHugh (née Donohoe), Corglass, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, November 9 of Kathleen McHugh, (nee Donohoe) Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Pat McHugh and devoted Mother of Rosie, PJ, Bridie and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving Family and extended Family, her adored grandchildren, Óisín, Niamh, and Éabha, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday, November 11 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 12 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legga, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen Harte (née Mulligan), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Saturday, November 9 of Helen Harte (née Mulligan), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn and her granddaughter Eimear. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters John, Geraldine (Cullen), Brendan, Mary (Morrissey), Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Anne, Paul and Helen, her brothers Pat, Dinny, Sean and Michael and her sister Sr Anna, her grandchildren, in-laws, extended family and her neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, November 10 from 2pm to 8pm and on Monday, November 11 from 4pm to 8pm. Eircode N39F1P9. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 12 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Longford or the Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 6 of Margaret O'Connor (née Lee), Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Thomas, daughters Annemarie, Jaclyn and Joanne, sons in law Andrew Gabbitas, Colm Egan and Andy Harris, grandchildren Arron, Elliot, Bailey and George, sisters Mary and Jean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

It was Margaret’s express wishes that her funeral would remain private to family only. The family very much appreciate the expressions of sympathy they have received. Private cremation will take place at a later date. House private please.

Josie Mulligan (née Keegan), Mullahoran, Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 7 of Josie Mulligan (nee Keegan) Mullahoran, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, suddenly, at The General Hospital Cavan.

Sadly missed by her husband Packie, son John, daughters Vera Clarke (Lisryan) and Sheila Smith Mulligan (Redhills) sisters Helen Murphy, and Kathleen Lennon, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchild.May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, at 11am on Sunday, November 10. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning please. Shuttle bus available from Mullahoran National School.

PJ Bennett, Castlepark, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 7, of PJ Bennett, Castlepark, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Helen, daughter Regina, son Paul, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandchildren Louise, Emily and Alfie, sisters Barbara (Kavanagh), Patricia and Fiona (Hanberry), brothers Damien and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Sunday, November 10 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Pat McDonnell, Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 8 of Pat McDonnell, Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, sons Colm, Breen, Matt, Kenneth, Martin, daughters Anne, Phyllis, Siobhan, grandchildren Shane, Sophie, Natasha and Orlaith, brothers Tom and Ben, sister Ita, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A82 VF43) on Sunday, November 10 from 2pm until removal at 6.30pm to St Brigid's Church Mountnugent, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 11 at 11am followed by interment in Ballinacree Cemetery.

Ann Marie Halton, late Cashel, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, November 7, 2019 of Ann Marie Halton, St Mary's, South Hill, Delvin and late of Cashel, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Martina and brother Paddy, niece Michelle, cousins, relatives and all her friends in St Mary's, South Hill.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 10 at 1pm in St Joseph's Church, Drumkilly. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney (née Keegan), Tawlagh, Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Saturday, November 9, of Brigid (Bridie) Gaffney née Keegan, Tawlaght, Arigna, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Drumcullion, Aughawillan, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Johnnie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Jim and John, daughter Margaret, cousins, neighbours, friends and her carers. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home, on Sunday afternoon, November 10 from 2pm until 8pm and on Monday, November 11 from 1pm until 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 12 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or www.lauralynn.ie/donate

