Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 7, 2019 - evening

Bernard (Berney) Hogan, Ballycloghan, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Wednesday, November 6, of Bernard (Berney) Hogan, Ballycloghan, Carrickboy, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Laura and his son Oliver, his sisters Marie Clarke (Cavan), Josie, Theresa, Patricia and Kathleen, his brothers Mick and Declan, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt-in-law, good neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballycloghan on Friday, November 8 from 1pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning, November 9 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloghan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or any family member. House strictly private on Saturday morning please.

Mary Duke (née Rogers), Great Water Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 7, of Mary Duke (née Rogers), Great Water Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Patsy, Chris, Mary, Debbie and Anne, sons Michael, John and Joe, brother Noel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, November 8 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 9 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private please.

PJ Bennett, Castlepark, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 7, of PJ Bennett, Castlepark, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Helen, daughter Regina, son Paul, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandchildren Louise, Emily and Alfie, sisters Barbara (Kavanagh), Patricia and Fiona (Hanberry), brothers Damien and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (N39 WF83) on Saturday, November 9 from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Sunday, November 10 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 4, of Thomas McGoldrick, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sisters Winnie, Pauline, Betty and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Chapel, Longford, this Friday, November 8 from 4pm with prayers at 5.45pm, removal to St Mary's Church Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 9 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only.

John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 3, of John Charles Cowdell, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved wife; Meryl, son; Richard, daughter, Anne-Marie, grandchildren; Jordan, Kaitlyn, Bradley, Tori, Destiny and Riley, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Charles Rest in Peace.

Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. Flowers would be greatly appreciated.

PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, on Wednesday, November 6, of PJ Masterson, Glendine, Boyne Road, Navan, Meath / Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and brother Michael; PJ is very sadly missed by his daughter Rosemary, sons Padraig and Adrian, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Tracy and Martina, grandchildren Jack, Ella and Kyle Dara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, November 8 to arrive in St Mary's Church for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Séan Donohoe, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Friday, September 20, of Séan Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass took place on Friday, September 27 in St. Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, on Saturday, November 9 at 12 noon, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his family and in his 92nd year, on Tuesday, November 5, of John Joe Mulrennan, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sister Gertie Lenehan (Creeve). Loving husband of Anna and much loved father of Michael and Miriam. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Bláithín, Éadaoin and Anna, great-grandchild Ivy, brother Benny (Tulsk), sisters Nancy Fallon (Roscommon), Mary Kathleen Albert (Boston), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, wonderful and supportive neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, November 8 to the Church of SS. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or www.lauralynn.ie/donate

