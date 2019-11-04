Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 4, 2019 - evening

Annie Whelan (née Kenny), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, November 3, of Annie Whelan (nee Kenny), Drimanure, Abbeyshrule, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Veronica Clerkin (Fanore, Co Clare) and Marie (Park Road, Co Longford), son Oliver, grandchildren Michelle, Laurence, Yvonne, Darren and Melissa, great-grandchildren Ella, Leah, Paige, Patrick, Ava and Hannah, daughters-in-law Helen and Maureen and son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal this Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule. Funeral Mass at noon on Wednesday, November 6 followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Philip Smyth, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Thursday, October 31, of Philip Smyth, Hampton Hotel, Donnybrook, Westwood Clubs and formerly of the Star Bar, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service took place on Monday, November 4 at 1pm at the Unitarian Church, St Stephen’s Green, D02 YP23, followed by cremation at 3pm at Glasnevin Crematorium, D11 EE08. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18 or https://www.lauralynn.ie/donate

Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo, on Sunday, November 3, of Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Aisling and Sean. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Oisín, Scott, Leah, Emily and Shauna, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Tanya, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, November 5 from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 6 to St Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Seamus (James) Gavigan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, under the tender care of the staff of Melview Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 3, of Seamus (James) Gavigan, “San Antoine”, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Maura and baby angel Maria. Loving father of Niamh, Declan and Barry. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sister Rita, brothers Noel and Joe, adored grand-daughters, son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Stephanie, his extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son’s residence, “Glendower”, 12 Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel (Eircode E91 XD59) on Tuesday evening, November 5 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, November 6 to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Wednesday morning please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

