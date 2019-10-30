Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - evening

Mark O'Brien, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Longford / Finglas, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Tuesday, October 29 of Mark O'Brien, Carraroe, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Northway Estate, Finglas, Dublin.

Mark will be sadly missed by his Mam Kay, brothers Alan & Kenneth, his sister Niamh and loving son Conor, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Friday November 1 from 12pm to 1:30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Please.

Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 27, of Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Shantum, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Peggy. Marian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, Damien and Adrian and their father Frank, Noel and Rachel and their father Noel, sisters Ann (O’Hara), Kathleen (Miles), Ita (Sheridan), Joan (Fogarty), Dolores (Kiernan) and Bernadette (Fitzimons), brothers Mel, Martin and Sean, daughters-in-law Maree and Frances, grandchildren Sean, Ethan, Lola-Jane and Ria, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81), on Friday, November 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Nursing Staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, October 30, of Mary Penrose (née Maher), 15 Carraig Mór, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Johnnie, son Richard, daughter Sharon, grand-daughter Nicole, grandson Bradley, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Richard's residence in Balroe (Eircode N91P789) on Friday, November 1 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, November 2 to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning, please.



Sarah Murphy (née Walsh), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Mayo

The death occurred, in her 98th year, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 29, of Sarah Murphy (née Walsh), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and formerly Kilmaine, Co Mayo. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her son Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Jim, Gerard and Walter, daughters Ena, Ursula and Bernie, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Joan, sons-in-law Christy and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. May Sarah Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Thursday, October 31 from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1 at 11am followed by burial in St Peter's The Rock Cemetery.



Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, October 27, of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Thursday, October 31 from 4pm - 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone, for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1 at 1.30pm in St Mary's Church, Cloone followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, October 29 of James McDonagh, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his brother Eamonn. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Dermot, Brendan and Enda, daughters Colette and Caroline, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Michelle, sons-in-law Mel O’ Brien and Joe Mulleady, grandchildren Megan, Aoife, Ciara, Milly, Rory, Kevin and Rachel, sister Maura, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, October 31 from 5pm until 9pm and on Friday, November 1 from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Marie Bohan (née Walpole), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Tuesday, October 29 of Marie Bohan (nee Walpole) of Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumnid, Mohill, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Gerry and daughter; Maureen ( Reynolds), daughter-in-law; Marie, son-in-law; Frank, grandchildren; Bernadette, Maria, Gerard and Fiona, great grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Marie Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Arus Carolan, Nursing Home, Mohill on Thursday, October 31 from 6pm - 8pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church Mohill on Friday morning, November 1 for funeral mass at 10.30am. Interment immediately afterwards to St Mary's Churchyard, Mohill.



Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 29, of Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; brothers Aidan, Ciaran, Richard and Declan, sisters Gertie, Moira, Helen, Ann, Carmel, Mildred, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, October 31 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Annaduff with burial afterwards at Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times please.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass took place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

