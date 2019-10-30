Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 27, of Marian Gilchrist, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Shantum, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tommy and Peggy. Marian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, Damien and Adrian and their father Frank, Noel and Rachel and their father Noel, sisters Ann (O’Hara), Kathleen (Miles), Ita (Sheridan), Joan (Fogarty), Dolores (Kiernan) and Bernadette (Fitzimons), brothers Mel, Martin and Sean, daughters-in-law Maree and Frances, grandchildren Sean, Ethan, Lola-Jane and Ria, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81), on Friday, November 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 2 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Tommy Ryan, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, October 27, of Tommy Ryan of Annaghamacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Sean (Luton), his daughter; Jacqueline, Betty, sister-in-law; Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Thursday, October 31 from 4pm - 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone, for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 29, of Brendan Hackett, 1 Antfield, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; brothers Aidan, Ciaran, Richard and Declan, sisters Gertie, Moira, Helen, Ann, Carmel, Mildred, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, October 30 from 12 noon until 4pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, October 31 at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times please.

Mary Brady (née McMahon), Cloncose, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her daughter’s residence in Springhall, Oldcastle, Co Meath, on Monday, October 28, of Mary Brady (nee McMahon), Cloncose, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Pat & Michael, sisters Kathleen & Betty. Dearly missed by her daughters Maura Mangan (Oldcastle) & Rita Murphy (Ballyhaise), sons in law Eamon & Liam, sister-in-law May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 30 at 12pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Niall Hannick, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, October 25 of Niall Hannick, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath (aged 7½ years).

Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his parents Niamh and Michael, brother Shane and sisters Emily, Rose and Juliette, great grandmothers Tess and Maureen, grandparents Seán and Terry, Marian, Michael and Bríd, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, carers Gerry and Ber, Noelle and Rosie, his teacher Edel, SNAs Ger and Ann, bus escort Audrey, bus drivers and the many other people whose lives Niall has touched. May Niall rest in Heaven's endless peace, joy and love.

House private on Wednesday morning, October 30, followed by Mass of the Angels at 1.30pm in St Feichin's Church, Fore, Co Westmeath. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Mary's Special School, South Hill, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

Mary Heduvan (née Casey), Bridge Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Newport, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving arms of her family at home, on Monday, October 28 of Mary Heduvan (nee Casey) of Bridge Street, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Lecarrow, Newport, Co Mayo. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and her grandson Matthias. Sadly missed by her children Martin, James, Mary, Margaret, Camillus, Clare and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, extended family and neighbours.

Mary's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 30 at 11 am in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ballynacargy followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare and Annaduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family under the wonderful care of the nurses, doctors and staff of the Rivermeade Unit at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, October 28, 2019 of James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon and Annaduff, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother Sean (San Francisco), sisters Eileen Healy (New York), Peggy Early (Toronto),Pauline Creighton (Croghan) and Betty Madden (Annaduff), brothers-in-law Vincent, James and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and very close friend Martin Lynch, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Gowel on Wednesday morning, October 30 to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in Lieu, if so desired to St.Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private outside of reposing times please.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass took place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie