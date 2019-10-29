Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Michael Power, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, October 26 of Michael Power, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Much loved and greatly missed by his wife Gina, daughters Michelle and Denise, sons David, Martin and Andrew, brothers Carl, Cyril, and Frank, sister Jacinta, grandchildren, William, Alex, Chloe, Vito, and Mila-Rose, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary Brady (née McMahon), Cloncose, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her daughter’s residence in Springhall, Oldcastle, Co Meath, on Monday, October 28, of Mary Brady (nee McMahon), Cloncose, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Pat & Michael, sisters Kathleen & Betty. Dearly missed by her daughters Maura Mangan (Oldcastle) & Rita Murphy (Ballyhaise), sons in law Eamon & Liam, sister-in-law May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle, on Tuesday, October 29 from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 30 at 12pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Niall Hannick, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, October 25 of Niall Hannick, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath (aged 7½ years).

Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his parents Niamh and Michael, brother Shane and sisters Emily, Rose and Juliette, great grandmothers Tess and Maureen, grandparents Seán and Terry, Marian, Michael and Bríd, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, carers Gerry and Ber, Noelle and Rosie, his teacher Edel, SNAs Ger and Ann, bus escort Audrey, bus drivers and the many other people whose lives Niall has touched. May Niall rest in Heaven's endless peace, joy and love.

Niall will be reposing at his home (N91 HE04) from 7pm until 9pm on Tuesday, October 29. House private on Wednesday morning, October 30, followed by Mass of the Angels at 1.30pm in St Feichin's Church, Fore, Co Westmeath. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Mary's Special School, South Hill, Delvin, Co Westmeath.

Mary Heduvan (née Casey), Bridge Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Newport, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving arms of her family at home, on Monday, October 28 of Mary Heduvan (nee Casey) of Bridge Street, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Lecarrow, Newport, Co Mayo. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and her grandson Matthias. Sadly missed by her children Martin, James, Mary, Margaret, Camillus, Clare and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, extended family and neighbours.

Mary will be reposing at her daughter Frances' residence in Ballynacargy (Eircode N91CD9) from 2pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 29 prior to removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ballynacargy for arrival at 7pm. Mary's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 30 at 11 am followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare and Annaduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family under the wonderful care of the nurses, doctors and staff of the Rivermeade Unit at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, October 28, 2019 of James (Jim) Beirne, Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon and Annaduff, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother Sean (San Francisco), sisters Eileen Healy (New York), Peggy Early (Toronto),Pauline Creighton (Croghan) and Betty Madden (Annaduff), brothers-in-law Vincent, James and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and very close friend Martin Lynch, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

James will repose at the residence of his sister Betty Madden (Annaduff, Drumsna) tomorrow Tuesday, October 29 from 3pm until 5pmand again from 6pm until 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Gowel on Wednesday morning, October 30 to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in Lieu, if so desired to St.Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private outside of reposing times please.

Beatrice O'Gorman (née Denneny), Leixlip, Leixlip, Kildare / Finea, Cavan

The death occurred, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, on Saturday, October 26 of Beatrice O'Gorman nee (Denneny) 62 Oaklawn West, Leixlip and late Maughera, Finea Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ann and her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and daughter Carol, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar, Kevin and sister Eileen, aunt Ita Madden, grandchildren Muireann, Maisie and Finn, daughter in law Aine, son in law Ciaran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath at 3pm. Approx.

Family time on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association, c/o The Undertaker or any Family member.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass took place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

