Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 26, 2019 - evening

John Brady, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, October 24 of John Brady, Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved daughter Elaine, brother Paddy and sister Kathleen. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Marie, daughters Caroline (Kenny), Marie, Siobhán (Grealy) and Orla, son John, sister Mary (Casey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Shane, Lorna, Seán, Conor, Ronan, Katie, John and Dáire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Sunday, October 27 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, October 28 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

James (Jimmy) Duffy, Corry, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the tender loving care of his family on Friday, October 25 of James (Jimmy) Duffy, Corry, Rathowen, Westmeath.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Alice, beloved father of David, Ciaran, Yvonne and Sinead, his treasured grandchildren Lara, Dara, Rian, Caelan, Niamh and Lorna, daughter-in-law Lynne, and sons-in-law Juan Carlos and Sean. Sadly missed by his brother Peter and sisters, Sr Mary, Margaret and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends. May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Corry, Rathowen (N91 EW68) on Saturday, October 26 from 3pm until 7pm. Family time on Sunday morning, October 27 please. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Rathowen at 11am on Sunday, October 27 followed by burial in Rathaspic Cemetery. Special thanks to the Home Care Team.

Kathleen Coakley (née Brady), Cullion Beg, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castletown Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family in the devoted care of the staff of The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, on Saturday, October 26 of Kathleen Coakley (nee Brady) Cullion Beg, Mullingar and formerly of Togher, Castletown Finea. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Michéal. Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, her very good neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Kathleen's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaws Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27 from 3pm concluding with evening prayers at 6.15pm. Removal thereafter to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 28 at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Kathleen's family would like to add a special note of thanks to Dr Gallagher and all the staff of the Hermitage Medical Clinic for their kindness and care shown to Kathleen.

Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor), Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, October 23 of Dr Pauline Gallagher (McIvor), Dromahair, Leitrim / Donegal / Sligo. Predeceased by her aunt Margaret. Loving wife of Craig McIvor, dear mother of Áine and Jenny and beloved daughter of Conal (Donegal) and Noreen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, parents, brothers Trevor and Aidan, sister Noelle, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Rest in peace.

Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) on Sunday, October 27 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning, October 28 at 11.30am, with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan afterwards, arriving at 3.30pm. House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sligo Cancer Society care of The Foley and McGowan's Funeral Services, Market Yard, Sligo.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass took place in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

