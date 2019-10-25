Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 25, 2019

Philomena (Mena) Dalton (née Dowd), Druming, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Autumn Lodge at St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, on Wednesday, October 23, of Philomena (Mena) Dalton (née Dowd), Druming, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jack and her foster son Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Teresa Victory (Druming), Ann McGuinness (Edgeworthstown), Frances Ganly (Ardagh) and Rose Campbell (Druming), her sister Rita McDermott, brother-in-law Seamus Doyle, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel on Friday, October 25 from 4.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 26 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autumn Lodge Patient Comfort Fund care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh, or any family member.

Loretta Clarke (née Orohoe), Knockagowny, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, October 24, of Loretta Clarke (née Orohoe), Knockagowny, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat and by her brothers John-Joe, Mel and Liam. Loretta will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family daughter Monica Toher (Trim), sons Pat and Liam, sisters Celine Gayne (U.K.) and Ann Garrahan (Kenagh), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) on Friday, October 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, October 26 to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Curry for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Cathal Whelan, Kivvy, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 22, of Cathal Whelan, Kivvy, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Geraldine and Hughie, sister Roisin, brother Cormac, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Friday, October 25 from 1pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please.Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Clifden RNLI.Please note shuttle bus operating from Carrigallen Hall during reposing time.



Evelyn Lett (née Geelan), Damer Court, Dublin 7, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of staff at Clontarf Private Nursing Home, on Wednesday, October 23, of Evelyn Lett (née Geelan), Damer Court, Dublin 7, Dublin and formerly Cloonagheer, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her children, grand-children, great grand-children, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Nichols Funeral Chapel, Lombard Street East, on Friday, October 25 from 2pm – 4pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, October 26 at 2pm in St John’s Church, Kilnamanagh, Wells, Gorey, Co Wexford, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. ’Safe in the arms of Jesus’.

Michael Keane, Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, October 23, of Michael Keane, Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Sinéad, son Jonathan, brother Oliver, sisters Margaret Bourke and Bridie Lavin, son-in-law Shane Flanagan, grandson Rían, nephews Edmund, Conor and Ronan, brothers-in-law Eddie and Gabriel, aunt Tess, uncle Bill, cousins, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Friday evening, October 25 from 6.30pm until 8.15pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 26 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Thomas Joseph (Tommy Joe) McGann, Derrylough, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 22, of Thomas Joseph (Tommy Joe) McGann, Derrylough, Kenagh, Longford.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary (née Matthews), he will be sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Siobhan (Carroll), Gerry, Denise (Hughes), Lorraine (Kiernan), Edel (O'Malley), Noelle (Gillen), Joseph, Enda, Ciaran and Ashling (O'Donnell), his brother Michael (London), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 25 at 11.30am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Carers Association Longford.

Michael Brendan Reilly, Urble, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Wythenshawe Hospital Manchester surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 30 of Michael Brendan Reilly, Manchester, England and formerly of Urble, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving family, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Prayers and a blessing will take place at St Mary’s church Bruskey, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on Friday, October 25 at 11am followed by burial in Mullaghboy cemetery.

Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, October 21 of Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Much loved mother of Clement, David and Fiona. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Bernie and Edel, grandchildren Lauryn, Sam and Evan, brothers Raymond and Johnny, sisters Rose and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, October 25 to The Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. House private please.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

